(WXYZ) — AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH WILL BE IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING. Today: Slight chance of a shower this morning. Then decreasing clouds in the afternoon with a high of 86°. It may stay in the low 80s near the lakes with a southeast breeze, but areas farther inland will be closer to 90°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

DETROIT, MI ・ 3 HOURS AGO