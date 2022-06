There were 375 total weekend cases for the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV case totals now number 79,106, with 477 total SCV deaths from COVID-19 since March of 2020. Of the 17 new deaths reported today, one person was between the ages of 30-49, two people were between the ages of 50-64, five people were between the ages of 65-79, and eight people were aged 80 years or older. For information on the one death reported by the City of Long Beach, visit longbeach.gov. Of the 17 newly reported deaths, 14 had underlying health conditions. To date, the total number of deaths in L.A. County is 32,218.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO