ADRIAN, Mich. — A portion of M-34 passing through Adrian has been renamed in honor of a patrolman who died in the line of duty. In 1975, 28-year-old Bobby Lynn Williams had pulled over a robber and kidnapper, ultimately sustaining a gunshot wound but returning fire on the tire of the pursued vehicle before succumbing to his injury.

ADRIAN, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO