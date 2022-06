PUYALLUP, Wash. — A father and his two sons from Puyallup face six misdemeanor charges for their alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Kevin Cronin Sr., Kevin Cronin II and Dylan Cronin were charged in U.S. District Court in Tacoma Monday for their alleged involvement in the insurrection that left more than 100 police officers injured. At least nine people who were there died during or after the rioting.

