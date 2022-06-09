What to Do This Weekend | June 10-12

Historic Lakeland, Inc. ensures the city’s most iconic buildings and homes can be enjoyed for generations to come. The city of Lakeland officially became incorporated in 1885. Since then, hundreds of incredible, historic buildings have been built throughout the city and have added countless charm to the scenic views of Lakeland. Without these timeless buildings, the city would lack in beauty, character, and so many integral parts of its history. Historic Lakeland, Inc. and its board exists to make sure these historic structures of the past are preserved and maintained well into our city’s future.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO