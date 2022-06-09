FC Tulsa to sell ‘Tulsa Strong’ t-shirts following mass shooting, give money to victims’ families From FC Tulsa's Twitter

TULSA, Okla. — FC Tulsa announced via Twitter Wednesday their plans to sell ‘Tulsa Strong’ t-shirts following the mass shooting that killed four people at the Saint Francis Natalie Medical Building June 1.

The soccer team stated they are donating 100 percent of the proceeds from sales of the shirts to the victims’ families.

The shirts are available for pre-order until Sunday, June 12.

