PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Thomas L. Sams, 73, passed away at home on June 10, 2022, surrounded by his family after a long battle with cancer. Thomas was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of Berndetta “Babe” Stephens and the late Frances Sams. He was a loving husband, father, brother, son, and friend. Thomas retired from Smith Concrete in 2013, after many years of service. He enjoyed golfing, stock car racing, and spending time with his family.

