Like so many other receivers on the roster, today’s player was forced into action early during the Music City Bowl. Collin Sullivan - So. (RS) Round Rock, TX (Round Rock HS) It feels like Sullivan had a double redshirt year because of COVID. He did not play during the 2020 six game season, but saw limited action in all 13 games last year as a redshirt freshman. He did not receive extended playing time until the bowl game, where he got his first career reception for four yards late in the second half.

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO