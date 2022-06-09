ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, NC

Soil changes slow Washington police station progress

By Brandon Tester
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U4TH5_0g61NUc100

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Construction on Washington’s new police station will take up to a month longer than anticipated.

Contractors working on the Washington Police Department’s future home at the corner of Bridge and Second streets have submitted to city officials a change order for additional costs and an extension of the contract length.

The change order submitted by Moseley Architects includes $33,191 in additional costs.

A memo from Public Works Director Adam Waters to City Council said several changes to the project prompted the adjustments.

“Most significant is the removal of unsuitable soil and select fill soils being brought in,” the memo reads. “This process also slowed progress due to the site being listed as a Brownfield site and resulted in the additional 28 days being requested. The additional cost will be covered by the budgeted contingencies.”

With the changes implemented, the total contract length is 392 days and the contract’s “date of substantial completion” is March 27, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Fire department to build another station

RHODESTOWN, N.C. (WNCT) – One fire department in Eastern North Carolina is getting a brand new fire station to help better serve their growing community. The Rhodestown Volunteer Fire Department, located in the Jacksonville area, plans to build the station at the intersection of Highway 258 and 111. Their current station has five bays and […]
WITN

Lenoir County intersection to become all-way stop

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An all-way stop is coming to a Lenoir County intersection in an effort to improve safety. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says that the four-way stop will be inserted where Tower Hill Road/Washington Avenue intersects with JP Harrison Boulevard/Secrest Street. Traffic on JP Harrison Boulevard/Secrest Street does not currently stop.
WNCT

ENC Rescue Squad provides resources to combat heat hazards

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — If you want to check on your loved ones who don’t have access to air conditioning, water or other resources, the Eastern North Carolina Rescue Squad has you covered. Now until June 17, you can contact the Rescue Squad to conduct wellness checks on your loved ones. Along with wellness checks, […]
WITN

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bear roaming Washington Park neighborhood

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A bear was seen roaming an Eastern Carolina neighborhood early Monday morning. Donald Bundy caught it all on camera sending WITN a picture and video of the bear’s morning activity. Bundy says he took the picture and video around 7:00 a.m. in Washington Park on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, NC
State
Washington State
WNCT

New affordable housing coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – New affordable housing is coming to Greenville. This news comes after the Greenville City Council approved a million-dollar loan from the city’s home investment partnership program. “It is tough for some folks to find housing when those particular situations, and we were well aware of additional funding that was available”, said […]
WNCT

Jacksonville Youth Council addresses gun violence in schools

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The City of Jacksonville Youth Council is raising awareness about gun violence, in a hopeful way. They are hosting a public awareness event that will also remember those lives lost recently to gun violence. The event, ‘JYC Stands’ will take place at City Hall, 5 p.m. on Tuesday in Council Chambers. The […]
WNCT

New lifeguard stands in Atlantic Beach will help better protect community

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – Atlantic Beach Ocean Rescue lifeguards have some brand new equipment to keep beachgoers safe this summer.   They now have three new lifeguard towers that they expect to last the next 20 years.   “Traditionally we’ve always built our lifeguard towers out of wood right here in the firehouse or […]
WNCT

Sycamore Hill Gateway Plaza Juneteenth Sunrise service event coming to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On June 19, Sycamore Hill Missionary Church will host a community worship event starting at 6:30 a.m. at Town Common. The event will be spoken word, signing and reflection of the original location. Seating will be limited as well. After the event, there will be an event celebrating fatherhood at 11 […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Station#Moseley Architects#Public Works#City Council#Brownfield#Nexstar Media Inc
WNCT

Onslow County to launch Junior Law Enforcement Academy

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The Onslow County’s Sheriff’s Office had developed a new and creative way to reach out to the younger generation and maybe even find future law enforcement officers. The Sheriff’s Office is launching its first Junior Citizens Law Enforcement Academy. It’s set to begin on Thursday for kids ages 14-17. Sheriff Hans […]
WNCT

The history and significance of Juneteenth

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Juneteenth—also known as Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, or the country’s second Independence Day—stands as an enduring symbol of Black American freedom. When Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and fellow federal soldiers arrived in Galveston, a coastal town on Texas’ Galveston Island, on June 19, 1865, it was to issue orders for the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville woman charged with seven counts of embezzlement

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Greenville woman is in jail after her arrest on seven counts of embezzlement. Greenville police arrested Kiara Fitchett on Friday. Police said back in 2018 warrants against Fitchett were obtained accusing her of stealing money from the cash register on multiple occasions. Those warrants were never served until Friday when police arrested her in a separate simple assault case.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WITN

Reward increased for information in Duplin County arson case

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Duplin County deputies have increased the reward in a fire investigation after a second home owned by the same family was also set on fire by an arsonist. The first fire happened back on January 26th on Highway 41/111 outside of Beulaville. Beverly Judge was...
neusenews.com

Lenoir County restaurant ratings

The following inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. Window sill above sink in poor repair. Walls and ceilings peeling throughout. Canisters of flour, sugar, etc. must be properly labeled with the common name of the food item once it has been removed from its original container. The...
WNCT

Free Over the Counter medicine giveaway coming to Bethel

BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) – A unique event is coming to Bethel in June. On June 25 at Bethel Youth Activity Center, ECU Health is holding an event with NC MedAssist to help assist those who need to stock up their medicine cabinet. The event is free and open to everyone. Participants must be NC residents […]
FireRescue1

N.C. firefighters seriously injured in explosion

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. — Several firefighters have been injured in an explosion near La Grange, North Carolina. Two firefighters were airlifted in critical condition to the ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, and three others were transported by ground, according to FirefighterCloseCalls.com. WITN reported that an explosion was first...
WNCT

WNCT

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy