Pickup Truck Sculptures in Downtown Naperville

Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDowntown Naperville will be “Cruising Into Summer” now that some new arrivals have rolled into town. “We’re so excited our 2022 summer sculpture program is being installed today, we have these vintage trucks. We have 16 of them scattered throughout downtown,” said Executive Director of the Downtown Naperville Alliance Danielle...

