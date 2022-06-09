Pickup Truck Sculptures in Downtown Naperville

..A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL COOK COUNTY... At 658 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Berwyn, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and two inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near... Near West Side around 705 PM CDT. Midway Airport, South Lawndale, Northerly Island, Navy Pier and Brighton Park around 710 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Bridgeport and New City. This includes... Brookfield Zoo, Lincoln Park Zoo, Triton College, Hawthorne Park, Northeastern Illinois University, Soldier Field, University of Illinois Chicago, Wrigley Field, The Loop, Museum Campus, and Northerly Island. Including the following interstates... I-55 between mile markers 283 and 294. I-88 near mile marker 140. I-90 between mile markers 81 and 84. I-94 between mile markers 42 and 54. I-290 between mile markers 14 and 29. I-294 between mile markers 42 and 54. OEMC zones...TORNADO WARNING. 1...2...3...4...5...6...7...8...and 9. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. __________________________________________________________________________

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO