Minnehaha County, SD

Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted fugitive

By Max Remington
101.9 KELO-FM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in...

kelofm.com

101.9 KELO-FM

Overnight drug bust in Flandreau

FLANDREAU, S.D. (KELO.com) — A man is in jail in connection with a Saturday night drug bust in Flandreau. Based on a recent felony drug arrest, Flandreau police executed a search warrant of a Flandreau residence. During the search, police discovered 3.8 ounces of methamphetamine, 7.6 ounces of marijuana...
FLANDREAU, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Airport authority, first responders to hold disaster exercise at FSD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Airport Authority, first-response agencies, and Sioux Falls hospitals will be participating in a full-scale disaster exercise on the morning of Wednesday, June 15, on the airfield at Joe Foss Field. Full-scale exercises are conducted every three years to ensure the airport...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Storms could enter the area after midnight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch west of Interstate 29 until 3 a.m. Monday. Minnehaha County is not included in the watch area. The weather service advises storms could reach the I-29 corridor though around 3:00 Monday morning.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

U.S. Hwy 75 buckles from heat near Sioux Center

SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KELO.com) — It was so hot Sunday that U.S. Highway 75 buckled 1 mile south of Sioux Center, Iowa. That’s according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office. They said yesterday evening that traffic was down to one lane where the road buckled.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
City
Sioux Falls, SD
County
Crime & Safety
101.9 KELO-FM

Tea Pot Days reminder

TEA, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Tea Police Department is reminding residents of the Tea Pot Days Parade this weekend. The department asks if you live on the parade route make sure to have a plan for your vehicles so the route is clear!. Streets must be clear by 9:00...
TEA, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Register for Sioux Falls Independence Day events

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Independence Day Celebration on July 4th will feature a run/walk, parade, and free lunch for the first 3,000 attendees. The City of Sioux Falls says registration is required for a few events. The run/walk, which begins near the Over Look Cafe at Falls Park, registration deadline is this Wednesday at 8am order to get a t-shirt. Registration for bike decorating is by noon on June 30th. The Independence Day Celebration will also include live music and entertainment.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Sioux Falls residents needed for 2035 Downtown Plan work groups

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls residents have a new opportunity to directly participate with City staff to shape the future of downtown. Planning and Development Services is forming resident work groups to provide their thoughts on the 2035 Downtown Plan. This opportunity provides residents the ability to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Avera Health reports one of its vendors had security breach revealing 700 patients’ private information

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Avera was recently informed by one of its vendors, MCG Health, LLC, of a data security issue. MCG, which provides patient care guidelines to health care providers and health plans, determined on March 25, 2022, that an unauthorized party previously obtained personal information about some patients and members of certain MCG customers. The affected patient or member data included some or all of the following data elements: names, Social Security Numbers, medical codes, postal addresses, telephone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth and gender. Approximately 700 patients of Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center were affected and will be individually notified by MCG via letter.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

It’s Flag Day!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — You may have noticed American flags lining some major streets in Sioux Falls or in your community. That’s because Tuesday is Flag Day. In Sioux Falls, the American Legion’s Singing Legionnaires put up the flags on patriotic holidays in front of participating businesses.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
101.9 KELO-FM

Zoo animals receive COVID-19 vaccine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Great Plains Zoo announced they are in the process of vaccinating the most susceptible animals against COVID-19. Zoetis, a veterinary health supply company, has developed a vaccine against the virus that causes COVID-19. —Read the entire news release below — The Great Plains...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

