Missing 15-year-old girl found safe

Diamond Corley

PITTSBURGH — UPDATE: Diamond Corley was found.

-------------------------------------------------------------

Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to police, Diamond Corley is 5′1″ and weighs 180 pounds. She was last seen on June 5.

Police said Diamond may be spotted in the areas of Homewood, North Side, downtown Pittsburgh, the Hill District or Penn Hills.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call detectives at (412)323-7141.

©2022 Cox Media Group