4 arrested for burglarizing Columbus police officer’s patrol car

By Biancca Ball
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Four suspects, including three juveniles, were arrested after allegedly stealing items from a Columbus police officer’s patrol vehicle.

The juveniles are between the ages 13 and 17. The fourth person who was arrested is an adult.

Police said the suspects stole a long rifle, a handgun, two bullet-proof vests and 500 rounds of ammunition from the unlocked, unmarked vehicle Sunday night or Monday morning. The incident happened in North Columbus near Willowbrook Road.

The suspects have been charged with auto burglary. Police said the two weapons are still missing, but the missing vests, some gun magazines, and some of the stolen ammunition have been recovered. In addition, two other weapons reported stolen in other car burglaries have been recovered.

“The case is still under investigation, but I can confirm that the arrests have been made, and we anticipate other arrests,” Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said. “We are still looking for other persons that we believe are involved in the case, and we have some good leads,” Chief Shelton added. “We still ask the public to contact us through Crime Stoppers or the P3 App.”

Shelton said there would be disciplinary action against the officer.

“I can’t say much about it since it is a personnel matter, but there will be disciplinary action against the officer,” Shelton said. “Police Officers should have secured the weapons; plain and simple.”

