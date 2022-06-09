New North Artwork Aims to Represent Northeast Wisconsin
By Casey Nelson
94.3 Jack FM
4 days ago
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A new piece of artwork aims to represent all the different people who call Northeast Wisconsin home. Artist Gregory Frederic unveiled the artwork at the annual New North Summit at Lambeau Field Thursday. It’s part of the New North’s...
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — After years in-the-making, it’s a sight that may be coming to Northeast Wisconsin for the very first time. The Great Lakes Cruise Ship called the “Ocean Navigator” was recently spotted in ports around the Great Lakes, and anticipation is growing at the Port Green Bay, for a scheduled arrival on Thursday.
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Local musicians in downtown Appleton are once again able to showcase their talents for an entire week. The 10th annual Street Music Week hosted by Heid Music returned to the area and kicked off Monday. The annual celebration brings all musicians together, some with years...
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has certified the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin (DFW) 2022 Board of Directions election results. Beginning July 1, 2022, the following dairy producers will begin a three-year term as elected members of the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin:
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ) – Tuesday is Flag Day, and people across the country are raising their flags to take part. The summer brings Memorial Day, Flag Day, and the 4th of July. But for the folks at Fly Me Flag in Ashwaubenon, the perhaps least-known holiday is by far their favorite.
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative issued the following statement today about President Biden’s intent to nominate Doug McKalip as chief agricultural negotiator at the Office of the United States Trade Representative. The announcement was made Wednesday. “Edge Dairy Farmer Cooperative is pleased to see the...
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A Green Bay Police Department squad vehicle and an electronic scooter were damaged in a crash over the weekend on the city’s west side. Police say just after 2:45 p.m. Sunday, a Bird scooter failed to yield and went into traffic at Dousman and Broadway. A police vehicle, which had a green light, hit the scooter.
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – UPDATE: The girls have been located. The Green Bay Police Department is looking for two young girls who are missing. They are looking for a 5-year-old girl named Emma, and a 4-year-old girl named Cora. Cora is white with short/ear-length curly/wavy blonde hair, and...
Another busy weekend for prep athletes as the WIAA crowned state champions in softball and boys team tennis. At Goodman Diamond Saturday, the Kaukauna Ghosts repeated as Division 1 champions, routing Sun Prairie 11-3 in the title game. It was a rematch of last year’s 1-0 nail biter for Kaukauna. The Ghosts left no doubt this time as they scored 4 runs in the first, three in the second and 4 more in the fourth as Skyler Calmes threw the first four innings without giving up a hit. The top five in the Kaukauna batting order all had at least two hits. The Ghosts outscored their three opponents by a 28-4 margin on the weekend to bring home the 4th title in school history.
DE PERE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Crews are on scene of a De Pere home after a report that it was hit by a lighting strike. It happened in the 1100 block of Spring Lake Drive. It is not known how much damage was caused or if anyone was hurt.
Comments / 0