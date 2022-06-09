Man killed in Brundage Lane shooting identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man shot and killed in southeast Bakersfield on June 3.

Emergency crews were called to the 700 block of Brundage Lane just before midnight. Jamari Deshawn Darde, 29, of Bakersfield, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to BPD.

Bakersfield police officers arrested Eliot Moore, 25, for his alleged role in the shooting. He was booked into the Kern County Jail on a count of murder on June 4.

Moore pleaded not guilty to the charge on Tuesday.

