Bakersfield, CA

Man killed in Brundage Lane shooting identified

By Jocelyn Sandusky
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the man shot and killed in southeast Bakersfield on June 3.

Emergency crews were called to the 700 block of Brundage Lane just before midnight. Jamari Deshawn Darde, 29, of Bakersfield, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to BPD.

Man killed at apartment complex owned by CVAF identified

Bakersfield police officers arrested Eliot Moore, 25, for his alleged role in the shooting. He was booked into the Kern County Jail on a count of murder on June 4.

Moore pleaded not guilty to the charge on Tuesday.

KGET

Man detained in connection with father’s stabbing death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a deadly stabbing on Monday in southwest Bakersfield, according to a tweet by the sheriff’s office. KCSO said deputies were called out to the 400 block of S. Real Road at 5:02 a.m. for reports of a man suffering from […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kclu.org

Man killed, woman wounded in attack on Central Coast

Detectives are trying to figure out what led to a shooting on the Central Coast which left a man dead, and a woman seriously injured. It happed at around 7:30 Sunday night in Lompoc. Police were called to the 400 block of East Prune Street by reports of gunfire. They found a man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Taft Midway Driller

Man arrested on arson charge

A man was arrested on arson charges after a small fire broke out in an alley in the 500 block of Sixth Street last week. Kern County firefighters responding to a report of structure fire quickly extinguished the small fire against the rear of a commercial building. According to Taft...
KERN COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Visalia parents, son arrested in human trafficking operation, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Members of a Visalia family have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a drug operation and a human-trafficking ring, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say 22-year-old Oswald Lopez of Farmersville, 43-year-old Armando Torres of Visalia, 45-year-old Amparo Torres of Visalia, and 18-year-old Armando Torres Jr., the […]
VISALIA, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Coroner ID's man killed in shooting

The Kern County coroner's office Monday identified a man who died Friday as the result of gunshot wounds. Christopher Randall Bolin, 36, of Sun Valley, Nevada, died at 7:40 p.m the scene of a shooting in the 18100 Block of Avenue B in North Edwards.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Highway 178 is now open, after a fatal crash

Update: As of 3:29 p.m. highway 178 is now open and traffic is flowing both ways, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Page. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — There has been fatal traffic collision on highway 178 at the mouth of the canyon, according to the California Highway Patrol. The collision led to both lanes being […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
