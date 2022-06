This story is part of Tech for a Better World, stories about the diverse teams creating products, apps and services to improve our lives and society. There's a lot going on in the world that is anxiety-producing and stress-inducing. From rising gas prices and surging inflation to the general day-to-day worries of balancing work and life, there's a lot that can really weigh on my mind. But there are also many rituals that bring me happiness: that first sip of coffee in the morning, cuddles with my puppy, reading before work and getting some exercise. Now more than ever, I'm leaning into these small things that make a difference in my day.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO