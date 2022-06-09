ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

SDPD search for man in attack at Kellogg Park

By De'Anthony Taylor
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dap2I_0g61LWRt00

Detectives with the San Diego County Crime Stoppers are asking the public to help them find a man accused of brutally attacking an elderly woman at a park near La Jolla Shores last week.

According to police, the attack happened on Friday, June 3 around 5:00 a.m. in the 8300 block of Camino Del Oro.

A 59-year-old woman was walking on the sand in Kellogg Park when an unknown man tackled her from behind and physically assaulted her.

The San Diego Police Department says the attacker kept the woman on the ground by using various grappling wrestling-style movements and punched her face and head several times. He also allegedly tried to cover her mouth and nose and twisted her neck.

The victim told officers she believe the man was trying to stop her breathing and break her neck. Police say the man then used the woman's walking cane and struck her in the head and face multiple times.

The elderly woman also told authorities by that point, that she believed the man was trying to kill her and she physically fought him back until he fled the scene on foot.

Officers say the attack left the woman with multiple injuries including lacerations, abrasions, and contusions to her upper body. She was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.

The attacker is described by police as possibly an Asian man between 25 to 40-years-old, 5’7” tall, muscular build, with short dark hair. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and leather fingerless gloves.

It is believed the suspect will most likely have abrasions, lacerations, and bruises on their fingers, face, and head. He may also have bite marks across their fingers.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of the suspect is asked to call SDPD’s Northern Division at (858) 552-1718 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477. Please visit www.sdcrimestoppers.org for information on how to send a web or mobile app tip. Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Comments / 0

Related
northcountydailystar.com

9 Victims Robbed at Gunpoint in San Marcos.

On 06/12/2022, three juveniles ages 15, 16, and 16, robbed nine different individuals at gunpoint at various locations throughout the city of San Marcos. The crimes were committed over a period of about two and a half hours. The victims all had similar descriptions of the suspects and suspect’s vehicle, a Toyota Tacoma truck. Around 2 p.m., shortly after the last robbery was committed, deputies located the suspect vehicle driving down Knoll Road. A traffic stop was conducted and three juvenile suspects were detained. A loaded, un-serialized handgun was located in the truck. The three juveniles were identified as having committed the prior robberies. The truck the juveniles were driving in was found to have been stolen the previous evening from a victim in the city of Vista.
SAN MARCOS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
City
La Jolla, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
sandiegocountynews.com

Three juveniles rob 9 people at gunpoint in San Marcos

San Marcos, CA–Three juveniles robbed nine different individuals at gunpoint at various locations Sunday afternoon in San Marcos, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department said. The crimes were committed over a period of about two and a half hours. The victims all had similar descriptions of the suspects...
SAN MARCOS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime#Kellogg Park#Asian
sandiegocountynews.com

Investigators seek information on a man found dead in an Oceanside park

Oceanside, CA–Investigators are seeking information from the public on a man found dead from a gunshot wound in an Oceanside park on Thursday, Oceanside police said. A 27-year-old man died early Thursday after being found unresponsive with a gunshot wound at John Landes Park in Oceanside, police said. The...
OCEANSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Wrestling
sandiegocountynews.com

Fifteen-year-old male found dead in Lemon Grove

Lemon Grove, CA–A 15-year-old male was found dead with a gunshot wound to his upper torso Saturday on a sidewalk in Lemon Grove, authorities said. Sheriff’s deputies and fire department paramedics arrived just after 2 a.m. at the southwest corner of Palm and Mulder Streets for a report of a male shot.
LEMON GROVE, CA
Times of San Diego

Gun-Wielding Thief Robs Logan Heights Eatery

A gun-toting man robbed a Logan Heights restaurant Friday. The thief, who was wearing a face mask and a hooded sweatshirt with the cowl pulled up over his head, confronted an employee at Antojitos Del Tepeyac, 3227 Ocean View Blvd., as she was counting money from the cash register shortly before 8 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
iheart.com

A Warning from Fire Officials

OCEANSIDE - Officials are warning residents to be cautious as wildfires become more prevalent in San Diego County and the rest of Southern California during the hot, dry summer months. Chief David Parsons of the Oceanside Fire Department tells NBC 7 after three years of drought, the landscape has changed...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy