ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Can I mix and match booster shots? Dr. Mallika answers your questions

By Mallika Marshall, MD
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=259qbh_0g61LUgR00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KUXo8_0g61LUgR00
Can I mix and match booster shots? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your COVID questions 02:36

BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter .

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

Gregg writes, "Why do we continue to push a vaccine that does NOT stop the spread and does NOT prevent you from getting the virus?"

Remember that the purpose of most vaccines is not to completely prevent infection, but to prevent disease.  So, the COVID vaccines are still doing their intended job, which is to prevent severe illness and death in people who contract the coronavirus. Yes, the current vaccines are less effective at preventing infection with the Omicron variant, but people who are fully vaccinated and boosted who get infected with Omicron are MUCH less likely to have significant symptoms or life-threatening COVID-19 compared to the beginning of the pandemic when we didn't have vaccines to offer.  And you're still less likely to get infected and spread the virus if you're fully vaccinated.

Craig from Marblehead says, "I had Moderna for my COVID-19 shots and booster, but the last two doses made me sick. Is it ok to get Pfizer for my second booster?"

Yes, you can mix and match the boosters. So, if you had Moderna for the initial two doses, you could switch to Pfizer for subsequent boosters.  For anyone out there who has not yet gotten vaccinated, you should stick with the same manufacturer for dose #1 and dose #2 but for the boosters, you can switch brands.

Emma writes, "I had COVID a month ago. I am wondering if I can still carry it and spread it? If I have immunity, but am exposed, could I still give it to someone else?"

Most people are no longer contagious once 10 days has passed since the onset of symptoms. If you have had COVID, you can get it once more when your immunity starts to wane. That's not likely to happen for a few months. So, unless you catch the virus again, you are not a threat to others. If you develop symptoms again or think you may have been exposed again, you should test to make sure you're not infected and therefore contagious.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

U.S. to drop COVID test requirement for international air travelers

The Biden administration will soon eliminate the requirement that U.S.-bound air travelers present a negative COVID-19 test before departure, according to a senior administration official. The elimination of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's requirement will go into effect Sunday, June 12, at 12:01 a.m. The official stressed that the requirement could be reinstated if necessary. CNN first reported the policy change. The senior administration official said the CDC made the determination based on science and data that this requirement is no longer necessary at this time. The CDC will do a reassessment of the decision in 90 days. The official pointed out this move is possible because of advancements in treatments and vaccines. The CDC still recommends COVID-19 testing before any kind of air travel. According to the World Health Organization, the number of new weekly COVID-19 cases has continued to decline since its peak in January 2022, as has the number of new weekly deaths. Still, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warns that there isn't enough testing globally, and vaccination rates are particularly low in low-income countries. 
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccines
Boston, MA
Coronavirus
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
City
Marblehead, MA
Local
Massachusetts Vaccines
Boston, MA
Vaccines
Boston, MA
Health
CBS Boston

How to choose best moisturizer for treating eczema in children

BOSTON – Millions of children have eczema and one of the mainstays of treatment is moisturizers, but which type is best? Eczema or atopic dermatitis is a chronic condition characterized by itchy, scaly patches on the skin. It affects up to 20% of children. Parents are often advised to keep their child's skin well moisturized to prevent flares, but families often want to know what product is best. So, researchers in the UK asked the caregivers of 550 children 12 and under with eczema to apply one of four types of moisturizers - creams, lotions, ointments, or gels. They found that none of them appeared any more effective than the others. That said, some providers think, for example, ointments work better on the hands and feet while creams or lotions might work better on the face. But in the end, most experts agree the best product is whichever one the child prefers and is more likely to use.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
54K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy