'Nothing to suggest' US will have a recession: Yellen

By Nicholas Kamm
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (pictured June 7, 2022) said there is a risk of recession in the US economy but does not think it is likely to happen /AFP/File

The United States is unlikely to suffer an economic downturn, despite sky-high inflation, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday.

"There's nothing to suggest that there's a recession in the works," she said during an interview at The New York Times' economic forum.

The US economy has recovered strongly from the Covid-19 damage, but the highest inflation in four decades and supply chain snarls exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine are increasing pessimism.

The US Labor Department is set to release the May consumer price index (CPI) report on Friday, and analysts expect the data could potentially show a modest slowdown in the torrid 8.3 percent annual pace.

The Federal Reserve has begun raising interest rates aggressively, with another big hike expected next week, as policymakers attempt to combat inflationary pressures without triggering a recession.

Yellen expressed confidence they will be successful.

"I believe there is a path through this that entails a soft landing," she said.

But the swiftness of the Fed's planned moves has increased fears of a recession, generally defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

At the forum, Yellen was asked to respond to rapper Cardi B's tweet about a possible downturn.

"Is there a recession risk? Of course there's a recession risk," the Treasury secretary said. "But is it likely? I don't think so."

When asked if she knew who Cardi B was, Yellen quipped: "I don't have a lot of time for her, but I am alive."

Fed Chair Jerome Powell and President Joe Biden have each sought to assuage recession fears, with Powell saying the US economy is strong enough to weather higher borrowing costs.

Comments / 47

save our country from liberal loons
4d ago

The winds of inflation are swinging to a recession and the Biden administration is attempting to hide it before the democrats take a huge shellacking in November. They wanted him, now they don’t know what to do about him.

Reply
30
Nunya
4d ago

Tell that to the companies that are already laying off employees and curtailing operations. Yellen should probably just keep her mouth closed since getting slammed over “temporary inflation.” Academics should never be allowed to run the country.

Reply
24
Michael Brown
4d ago

well the latest unemployment rate is in and its not good so maybe she should look at the numbers and see what anyone with half a brain can see.

Reply
21
