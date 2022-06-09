ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Juveniles Arrested After Brandishing Gun, Slashing Tires On Jersey Shore

By Jon Craig
 4 days ago
Toms River Police Photo Credit: Toms River Police via Facebook

Two juveniles were arrested in Toms River after brandishing a handgun and then slashing an acquaintance's tires, authorities said.

On Wednesday, June 8, at approximately 5 p.m., police were dispatched to Hooper and Claudina avenue for a woman reporting that two juveniles who she was familiar with pulled a handgun on her and her friend and then slashed their vehicle tires with a knife, police said.

The suspects were gone upon police arrival.

Approximately an hour later Sergeant Chris McDowell observed the suspect vehicle near Route 37 and Hooper Avenue. Following a brief pursuit that was terminated due to public safety concerns, the vehicle was later located unoccupied in the parking lot of the Ocean County Mall. Several police units responded to the area and located both subjects, with the weapon in question, and placed them under arrest without incident.

They were charged with criminal mischief, eluding and weapons offenses.

pupster
4d ago

Old enough to branish a gun, Should be old enough to know who they are and who their parents are. Liberals/ Milleniuts who don’t have time to be parents

