GAF Announces Texas as Home of First Commercial-Scale Asphalt Shingle Recycling Operation

Corsicana got a special visitor today when the CSX “Spirit of Our Law Enforcement” heritage unit engine CSXT 3194 passed through town around 3 p.m. today. Marking its first official visit to Texas this week, the special engine is one of three unique locomotives (the Spirit of Our Armed Forces, the Spirit of Our First Responders and the Spirit of Our Law Enforcement) that have been repainted and renamed in honor of the United States military and first responders.

CORSICANA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO