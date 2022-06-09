GAF Announces Texas as Home of First Commercial-Scale Asphalt Shingle Recycling Operation
Facilities in Corsicana and Ennis to divert 300,000 tons of shingle waste from landfills annually starting in 2023. PRESS RELEASE: GAF, a Standard Industries company and North America’s largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, today announced plans for its initial commercial-scale asphalt shingle recycling operation to reclaim post-consumer shingle waste and support...navarrocountygazette.com
Comments / 0