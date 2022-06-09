ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Former Tiger ranked in 'elite' tier of NFL outside cornerbacks

By Staff Reports
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36jLB5_0g61KdiJ00

Pro Football Focus this week released its 2022 NFL outside cornerback rankings and tiers.

Former Clemson standout A.J. Terrell, who is entering his third season with the Atlanta Falcons in 2022, is one of nine players ranked in PFF’s “elite” tier of outside corners.

The two-time All-ACC selection as a Tiger checks in as the NFL’s No. 3 outside corner in PFF’s rankings, behind only five-time Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams at No. 1 and 2020 Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander of the Green Bay Packers at No. 2.

“Terrell was one of the biggest breakouts of the 2021 season — and the lone bright spot on Atlanta’s weak defense,” PFF’s Anthony Treash wrote. “The 2020 first-round pick allowed an NFL-leading 0.37 yards per coverage snap — a mark that was just one-hundredth of a yard off from the single-season PFF record owned by Asante Samuel (2010) and Nnamdi Asomugha (2008). He’s proving to be a scheme-versatile player with elite movement skills, speed and discipline. The former Clemson Tiger has developed into a reliable island corner, too, shutting down Mike Evans, Antonio Brown and D.J. Moore last year.”

Many felt Terrell was snubbed when he wasn’t selected to the Pro Bowl last season, though he did earn second-team All-Pro honors by the Associated Press.

Drafted by the Falcons in the first round (16th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft, Terrell tallied 81 total tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, 16 passes defended and three interceptions in 16 games last season.

The Atlanta native didn’t allow more than 32 yards in coverage in a game last season, allowed fewer than 20 yards in 13 games last season and also recorded the lowest passer rating allowed (47.5) and the lowest completion percentage allowed (43.9), according to PFF . Additionally, per PFF, Terrell yielded only 200 yards over the course of the entire season.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycoU0_0g61KdiJ00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Clemson, SC
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
City
Atlanta, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cornerbacks#American Football#Pro Football Focus#The Atlanta Falcons#Pff#The Los Angeles Rams#The Green Bay Packers#Clemson Tiger#The Associated Press
The Clemson Insider

The Newcomer Files: Cole Turner

Clemson signed 21 players as part of its 2022 recruiting class, some of whom still have yet to make it to campus. Nine signees went through spring practice as early enrollees while the rest, including transfer (...)
CLEMSON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
The Clemson Insider

Injury update on Robert Gunn

There is some good news on the injury front for the Tigers. Clemson freshman kicker Robert Gunn has been rehabbing a knee injury but appears to be ready to go when camp starts in August. After injuring (...)
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy