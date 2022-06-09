Former Tiger ranked in 'elite' tier of NFL outside cornerbacks

Pro Football Focus this week released its 2022 NFL outside cornerback rankings and tiers.

Former Clemson standout A.J. Terrell, who is entering his third season with the Atlanta Falcons in 2022, is one of nine players ranked in PFF’s “elite” tier of outside corners.

The two-time All-ACC selection as a Tiger checks in as the NFL’s No. 3 outside corner in PFF’s rankings, behind only five-time Pro Bowler Jalen Ramsey of the Los Angeles Rams at No. 1 and 2020 Pro Bowler Jaire Alexander of the Green Bay Packers at No. 2.

“Terrell was one of the biggest breakouts of the 2021 season — and the lone bright spot on Atlanta’s weak defense,” PFF’s Anthony Treash wrote. “The 2020 first-round pick allowed an NFL-leading 0.37 yards per coverage snap — a mark that was just one-hundredth of a yard off from the single-season PFF record owned by Asante Samuel (2010) and Nnamdi Asomugha (2008). He’s proving to be a scheme-versatile player with elite movement skills, speed and discipline. The former Clemson Tiger has developed into a reliable island corner, too, shutting down Mike Evans, Antonio Brown and D.J. Moore last year.”

Many felt Terrell was snubbed when he wasn’t selected to the Pro Bowl last season, though he did earn second-team All-Pro honors by the Associated Press.

Drafted by the Falcons in the first round (16th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft, Terrell tallied 81 total tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, 16 passes defended and three interceptions in 16 games last season.

The Atlanta native didn’t allow more than 32 yards in coverage in a game last season, allowed fewer than 20 yards in 13 games last season and also recorded the lowest passer rating allowed (47.5) and the lowest completion percentage allowed (43.9), according to PFF . Additionally, per PFF, Terrell yielded only 200 yards over the course of the entire season.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

