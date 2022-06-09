ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Marvel Studios’ ‘Thunderbolts’ Movie in Early Development, Jake Schreier to Direct

By Jordan Moreau and Adam B. Vary
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xdVeo_0g61KTpv00

Click here to read the full article.

Marvel Studios may have its next big team-up movie. A film based on the Thunderbolts — a team of supervillains in the Marvel comics — is in early development, with director Jake Schreier on board, Variety has confirmed.

“Black Widow” writer Eric Pearson will write the film, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will produce. Previously, Schreier directed 2012’s “Robot and Frank” and 2015’s “Paper Towns,” and he’s made several music videos for artists like Kanye West, Selena Gomez, Chance the Rapper, Baby Keem, Benny Blanco, Francis and the Lights, Cashmere Cat and more. He’s also directed episodes of HBO Max’s “Minx,” FX’s “The Premise,” and Showtime’s “Kidding.”

Like most upcoming Marvel projects, plot details are under lock and key, and no casting information has been revealed. In the Marvel comics, the Thunderbolts are made up of villains, anti-heroes and reformed baddies — some of whom have already appeared within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Those villains include Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova from “Black Widow” and “Hawkeye”; Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost from “Ant-Man and the Wasp”; Tim Roth’s Abomination from “The Incredible Hulk” and this August’s “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”; Wyatt Russell’s John Walker (aka U.S. Agent) from “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”; or “Black Widow” villain Taskmaster, played by Olga Kurylenko. Even some Avengers members, like Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton or Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes, could make the list of Thunderbolts characters.

As for the leader of the Thunderbolts, there are at least two possibilities in the MCU. The first: Baron Zemo, played by Daniel Brühl in “Captain America: Civil War” and most recently in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.” Within the MCU, Zemo is a former military officer from the decimated nation of Sokovia — as well as a well-connected nobleman. He was last seen being taken to the ocean-based prison the Raft by Wakanda’s Dora Milaje.

The second: Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus. She’s introduced in “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” when she pops up to recruit John Walker to work for her, and she appears in a post-credits sequence in “Black Widow” to give Yelena the assignment to assassinate Clint. It remains unclear who Valentina is working for, but in the comics she’s also known as Madame Hydra.

Deadline first reported the news.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Chris Evans on Disney Restoring the Same-Sex Kiss in Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ and Embracing Buzz’s Human Side

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans certainly has the market cornered on superheroes, voicing the iconic space ranger Buzz Lightyear shortly after hanging up (and handing over) his shield as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America. At the world premiere of the Disney-Pixar animated movie on June 8, Evans admitted that taking on the voice role was “intimidating,” especially when following the work of Tim Allen as Buzz in the four “Toy Story” films. “The first time you have to do that iconic line, ‘To Infinity and Beyond…,’ you kind of just do a shameless Tim Allen impression. It’s...
MOVIES
Variety

Jennifer Hudson EGOTs With Tony Win for Producing ‘A Strange Loop’

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Hudson has achieved the rarified status of EGOT with her Tony win for producing “A Strange Loop.” The awards gauntlet lingo of “EGOT” refers to individuals who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony over the course of their careers in entertainment. Notable figures who have netted wins across all four awards bodies include Rita Moreno, Alan Menken, Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Legend, Mike Nichols, Mel Brooks and Whoopi Goldberg. Only 16 individuals in history had achieved an EGOT in competitive categories ahead of tonight’s Tony Awards. Now, Hudson is...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie – Can Jessica Chastain Join Helen Mirren as a Same-Year Oscar and Emmy Winner?

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Variety

Charlize Theron Reveals How She Ended Up in Both ‘Doctor Strange 2’ and ‘The Boys’

Click here to read the full article. Charlize Theron is a superhero. She’s already proven this twice in the past six weeks, debuting her Marvel Cinematic Universe character Clea in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” and making a more subversive super-cameo in the season 3 premiere of “The Boys.”  But her real superpower was on display Saturday night on the Universal Studios backlot in Los Angeles, where she hosted a block party celebrating the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project’s 15th anniversary. Theron was fresh off a flight from Rome where she’s in production on Netflix’s “The Old Guard 2,” making...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olga Kurylenko
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Molly Shannon
Person
Sebastian Stan
Person
Baby Keem
Person
Kevin Feige
Person
Daniel Brühl
Person
Jake Schreier
Variety

Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ Banned in Saudi Arabia, U.A.E. and Malaysia Over Same-Sex Kiss

Click here to read the full article. Pixar’s “Lightyear” will not be playing in Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E. and Kuwait, among other West Asia territories, due to the inclusion of a same sex kiss in the “Toy Story” spinoff. The scene, involving a new lesbian space ranger character named Alisha and her partner starting a family together and greeting each other with a kiss on the lips had been originally cut from the film by Disney. But it was reinstated when Pixar animators spoke out against Disney in an open letter obtained by Variety, saying that Disney had demanded cuts, censoring “overtly...
MOVIES
Variety

Julie Andrews on Her AFI Lifetime Achievement Award and Why ‘Bridgerton’ Only Needs Her Voice

Click here to read the full article. The Dolby Theatre was alive with the sound of music on Thursday, as the American Film Institute presented the two-year-delayed Life Achievement Award Gala in honor of Julie Andrews‘ career, from “Mary Poppins” to “The Princess Diaries” Speaking to Variety on the red carpet, Andrews called the honor “a culmination, in a way, of wonderful events and great fortune.” “My early years were in in Music Hall in London and vaudeville, and I was just a bit of a child brat, I suppose, that had a big voice,” Andrews said. “But the wonder was that...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Andrew Lloyd Webber Says ‘Costly Mistake’ Comments About ‘Cinderella’ Were Misunderstood

Click here to read the full article. Andrew Lloyd Webber says he is “devastated” that the media is reporting that he believes his West End production of “Cinderella” was a “costly mistake” and insists that his sentiments have been taken out of context. The “Phantom of the Opera” and “Cats” composer was booed when a letter he wrote was read at the final performance of “Cinderella” in London on Sunday evening. In it, Lloyd Webber talked about “Cinderella’s” long road to the stage, one that saw the theater impresario doing battle with the U.K. government over health and capacity restrictions that...
MOVIES
Variety

Box Office: ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Scores Sizzling $143 Million Debut, ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Stays Strong With $50 Million

Click here to read the full article. “Jurassic World Dominion” stomped to the top of box office charts, scoring a massive $143 million from 4,676 cinemas in its domestic debut. Despite blistering reviews, the sixth film in Universal’s dinosaur saga is looming large over a sizzling weekend at the North American box office. It’s only the third time in the pandemic era that ticket sales have collectively eclipsed the $200 million mark, according to Comscore. That’s also thanks to the enduring popularity of “Top Gun: Maverick,” which is still flying high in second place. Industry analysts are encouraged that the box office...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Marvel Comics#Ms Marvel#Hbo Max#Showtime#Falcon
Variety

James Corden Heading Back to U.K. After ‘Late Late Show’ Concludes in 2023

Click here to read the full article. James Corden will be heading back to the U.K. after he wraps on “The Late Late Show” next spring, according to his Fulwell 73 co-founder Ben Turner. Turner, a founding partner of Corden’s production company, told Variety he’s “really excited to get James back in the U.K.” Turner was speaking as part of the Banff World Media Festival in Alberta, Canada, where the British director-producer was discussing the company’s Disney+ show “Among the Stars.” “[Corden] has just got so many strings to his bow, and ‘Late’ is a big commitment that’s taken up so much of...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Christina Ricci Praises Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams in Upcoming Netflix Series

Click here to read the full article. Jenna Ortega has Christina Ricci’s stamp of approval. The “Scream” star is set to play Wednesday Addams — a role Ricci famously played in the 90s — in Netflix’s upcoming Addams Family series, “Wednesday.” On Saturday night, Ricci shared with Variety what it was like stepping back into the Addams Family world. “It’s super fun. I loved working with Tim [Burton]. I worked with Gwendolyn Christie, it was amazing. And Jenna is incredible,” she said during the “Yellowjackets” FYC Event. “I saw some of the wardrobe photos before I went [to set] so I knew...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Aisha’ Review: Letitia Wright Shows Her Range in Irish Immigration Drama

Click here to read the full article. Lest you think America has a monopoly on byzantine immigration systems, “Aisha” is here with an unfortunate reminder that it does not. Following the eponymous young Nigerian woman (Letitia Wright) as she attempts to resettle in Ireland, writer-director Frank Berry’s drama of bureaucracy eschews histrionics in favor of a docudrama-like approach that’s all the more affecting for how authentic it feels. The result isn’t quite Kafka, but it’s closer than it should be. “Your English is good,” Aisha is told early on by a woman who doesn’t know that nearly everyone in Nigeria speaks...
IMMIGRATION
Variety

Lizzo Releases New Version of ‘Grrrls’ After Backlash Over Ableist Lyric: ‘I Never Want to Promote Derogatory Language’

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo has released a new version of her single “Grrrls” after receiving backlash from disability advocates for including the word “spaz” in the song’s beginning lines. The original version of the track sparked heated debate among fans, who were disappointed with the singer’s decision to include the derogatory term. In the medical field, “spastic” refers to a disability that makes it difficult for people to control their muscles, especially in their arms and legs. One Twitter user tweeted: “Hey @lizzo my disability Cerebral Palsy is literally classified as Spastic Diplegia (where spasticity refers to unending...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

The Tony Awards Were So Good: 6 of the Most Memorable Moments from Broadway’s Biggest Night

Click here to read the full article. Broadway celebrated its first full season after the COVID lockdown with the 75th annual Tony Awards, hosted by a newly minted Oscar winner and spotlighting stage work that included a media-darling frontrunner (“A Strange Loop”), a historical pop confection (“Six”), a “gloved one” bio-musical (“MJ”) and an epic look at the roots of American capitalism (“The Lehman Trilogy”). Much of the ceremony played out as expected, but as ably hosted by “Hamilton” alum Ariana DeBose, the night still provided plenty of moments for theater fans to remember. (1) Early wins for “Six and “MJ”...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Toby Keith Reveals Ongoing Battle With Stomach Cancer: ‘I Need Time to Breathe, Recover and Relax’

Click here to read the full article. Country singer Toby Keith shared a statement Sunday announcing his ongoing battle with stomach cancer. The 60-year-old musician shared that he has been receiving treatment for the illness for the past six months. “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” Keith wrote. “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.” Though Keith will be taking a step back to mend and take care of his health, the singer shared that he plans to be return to performing on stage...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Funko Buys Mondo, High-End Pop Culture Collectibles Vendor, From Alamo Drafthouse (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Funko is popping cult-fave pop-culture brand Mondo into its merch mix. Under a deal with indie theater chain Alamo Drafthouse, Funko acquired Mondo, which creates and sells vinyl records and soundtracks, posters, toys, apparel, books, games and other collectibles. About 30 Mondo employees are joining Funko. Financial terms of the deal are not being disclosed, but it’s obviously not massive. Funko says it does not expect the Mondo acquisition to have a material impact on its financial performance in 2022. Mondo, based in Austin, Texas, was founded in 2001 by Rob Jones and Tim League and...
NFL
Variety

James Patterson Claims White Male Writers Face ‘Another Form of Racism,’ Criticizes Publisher for Dropping Woody Allen’s Memoir

Click here to read the full article. James Patterson claimed that white male writers face “another form of racism” and criticized his own publisher for dropping Woody Allen’s memoir in a new interview that published over the weekend. The author was profiled for British paper the Sunday Times for his recent memoir “James Patterson: The Stories of My Life.” Speaking to journalist Sarah Baxter about his career, Patterson claimed that it is more difficult for white male writers to get started in the publishing world now, saying they face “another form of racism.” “Can you get a job? Yes. Is it harder?...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

Why Was ‘Interceptor’ the No. 1 Movie on Netflix? ‘I’m Just as Confused as Everyone Else,’ Says Director Matthew Reilly

Click here to read the full article. SPOILER WARNING: THIS STORY CONTAINS DISCUSSION OF MAJOR STORYLINES AND SCENES IN “INTERCEPTOR.” First-time director Matthew Reilly admits he never anticipated his feature film debut “Interceptor” to do as well as it has since its release on Netflix earlier this month. The movie, which follows a U.S. Army captain (Elsa Pataky) who must prevent a nuclear missile attack forged by domestic terrorists in cahoots with Russians, climbed to No. 1 on the streamer’s top 10 list with about 50 million hours viewed. “It’s blown me away,” Reilly told me on Friday morning when I caught...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Transformers Now Has a 24-Hour Free Livestreaming Channel for Fans of the Alien Robot Franchise

Click here to read the full article. On Pluto TV, there’s now more than meets the eye. The free streaming service from Paramount has launched a dedicated channel for animated series based on the iconic Transformers toy franchise, available 24 hours a day. Transformers TV initially hosts more than 200 hours of content, spanning iconic moments from more than 30 years of the franchise’s history. Pluto TV continuously loops the programming around the clock in a linear feed for fans of the shape-shifting, sentient alien robots who are perennially locked in a battle for the future of their world — and...
TV SERIES
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Lead Actor in a Drama Series – Josh Brolin and Kevin Costner’s Take on the Western Genre Could Earn Emmy Attention

Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
MOVIES
Variety

Paddington Bear Set for New Film, Director Following Windsor Castle Appearance

Click here to read the full article. He’s no doubt still pinching himself after his tea with Queen Elizabeth II a few weeks ago but there’s no time to rest for Paddington Bear. The lovable fluffball is set to star in “Paddington in Peru,” the third instalment in his hit franchise, it was unveiled today. The film is set to be helmed by Dougal Wilson, making his directorial feature film debut. He has previously made commercials for brands including Apple, Ikea and the BBC as well as John Lewis’s annual Christmas commercial. “As a huge fan of the first two films, I...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

67K+
Followers
54K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy