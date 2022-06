LIMA — Lima schools Superintendent Jill Ackerman was named an Ohio Superintendent of Excellence by the Martha Holden Jennings Foundation. Ackerman, who has spent her entire career at Lima schools, was one of four superintendents to receive the award and the only superintendent in the region to be named a finalist, the school district said in a press release Wednesday. Ackerman became superintendent in 2012.

