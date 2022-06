Across from a parking lot, kitty-corner to the Park City Day School and next to a group of townhomes sit two overgrown tennis courts in lower Pinebrook. A developer wants to put four buildings there housing 22 apartments: a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units, all of them rentable for less than the market rate. Neighbors are overwhelmingly opposed to putting that many people on the 1.1-acre site, as Councilor Glenn Wright recalled the public comments the Summit County Council received about the proposal.

