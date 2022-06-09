ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Game 4 is the biggest game of the Celtics' lives

By Michael Hurley
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UGkWj_0g61K8d900

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X91fv_0g61K8d900
Jayson Tatum discusses Ime Udoka's tough love -- but confidence in Celtics 00:28

BOSTON -- Wednesday night was a fun one for the home team. The Celtics shook off a shaky third quarter and reasserted themselves in the fourth, outscoring the Warriors 23-11 in the final quarter en route to a 16-point win. The crowd was electric, and the Celtics' play on the floor matched that intensity.

It was a night for the ages in Boston, and it was a long time coming. But it officially doesn't matter anymore.

For as much as Wednesday's victory was massive for the Celtics, the reality is that it won't mean a whole lot if they can't repeat that level of intensity, effort and execution on Friday night in Game 4. The massively significant difference between the comfort of a 3-1 series lead and the prospect of facing a three-game series without home-court advantage cannot be overstated.

That much is obvious on the surface. A 2-2 series tie, with Game 5 and a potential Game 7 scheduled in San Francisco, is not an ideal place for any team to be. The Celtics have seemed to relish the opportunity to thrive in adverse circumstances this postseason, but that kind of challenge against this kind of team would certainly be the tallest mountain on this championship trek. Refusing to give back home-court and seizing a 3-1 series lead in the process would obviously allow for a lot more wiggle room for the Celtics to complete that journey.

It's also obvious from the perspective of historical results. The reality is, by winning Game 3, the Celtics still don't have the best odds of winning the series. While it's true that the winner of Game 3 in a 1-1 series has ended up winning the series 227 out of  296 times (76.7 percent), most of those victories came from teams that split at home before winning Game 3 on the road. (That history is only for series with the 2-2-1-1 format, which will apply to all of the following historical numbers .)

When a team has split on the road before winning Game 3 at home, they've only won the series 46 out of 81 times -- just 56.8 percent of the time. That shows that there's clearly a lot of work to be done.

When that team goes ahead and nabs a 3-1 series lead with a second home victory? They've won the series 37 out of 43 times -- or 86 percent of the time.

But when that team loses Game 4, after splitting on the road to start the series and then splitting Games 3 and 4 at home, they're just 20-63 in the series -- a winning percentage of just 24.1.

That's how significant home-court advantage has been in the final three games of a seven-game series. And that's what's at stake on Friday night.

Based on history, a 3-1 series lead gives Boston an 86 percent chance of a championship. A Game 4 loss, and it drops to 24.1 percent.

Of course -- of course, of course, of course -- results of series from past years won't be playing defense at the TD Garden. They won't be putting up threes and they won't be influencing the actual game in any way. Still, when the numbers are so overwhelming, they're hard to ignore.

At the same time, the Warriors themselves have proven that a 3-1 lead is no guarantee of anything. The Warriors took a 3-1 series lead over the Cavs in 2016 before dropping three straight games (aided in part by a Draymond Green suspension) to lose the Finals. The Warriors were on the winning end of such a comeback in the conference finals that same year, utilizing home-court to rally from a 3-1 deficit to eliminate the Thunder (and convince Kevin Durant that it was time to head west). Comebacks from 3-1 deficits do happen, but not often.

Putting aside the nine such instances in the 2020 bubble (where no home-court existed), teams are just 7-163 after falling behind 3-1 in a series. In the Finals, with the 2-2-1-1-1 format, they're 1-4 in that scenario. (Going back to the old 2-3-2 Finals format, teams went 0-14 after falling behind 3-1.)

Again, the significance of Game 4 cannot be overstated. The Celtics likely know that, but if they let this one slip away like they did with Game 6 against Miami and with Game 5 against Milwaukee, they just might find that they've played with fire one too many times to hang that desperately desired banner. This team has come a long way and beaten a number of odds to get to this point, but it's not hyperbole in the least to say that Friday night will be the biggest game in the lives of every member of the Boston Celtics.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

James Worthy Sounds Off On The Boston Celtics, Calls Them Cheats: "No Heat In The Winter, No Air Conditioning In June... I Don't Even Call It An Arena, It Was A Barn And They're Still Up To Those Old Tricks."

James Worthy is one of the most iconic Lakers of all time. "Big Game James" was instrumental to the Lakers winning 3 of their 5 titles during the Showtime Era. As such, Worthy enjoyed quite the rivalry with the Boston Celtics of that era, and it would seem that his dislike for the storied franchise runs deep to this day, as it does for some of the things about today's era of basketball.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Kevin Durant
NBC Sports

Steph proves Jefferson wrong with all-time Game 4 performance

Trailing two games to one in the NBA Finals and facing the daunting task of trying to beat the Boston Celtics in the hostile environment of TD Garden on Friday night, the Warriors knew they needed to summon one of the best efforts of their dynastic run in order to even the best-of-seven series.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celtics 00 28 Boston
fadeawayworld.net

Richard Jefferson Predicted No Player Would Join The All-Time Game 4 Performance List Before Stephen Curry Went For 43 Points

Stephen Curry had a performance for the ages against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Curry had 43 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists, joining a very exclusive list of players that has put up a statline of that magnitude in a Finals game. He has been the best player on the court in this series, something that he is making more and more evident with every passing game.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Klay goes for swim in Bay in healing attempt ahead of Game 5

By Klay Thompson's standards, he is not having a good 2022 NBA Finals and he'd be the first to admit he isn't playing at the level he expects of himself. After the Warriors spent nearly a week in Boston, they returned to the Bay Area on Saturday afternoon and Thompson did the only thing he could think of to try to reset and clear his mind ahead of Game 5 on Monday night at Chase Center.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Celtics lose Game 5, face elimination Thursday night

BOSTON -- The Celtics didn't look ready for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, and now their season is on the line after falling to the Warriors, 104-94, on Monday night. This is the first time all postseason that the Celtics have lost back-to-back games, and the first time the team has dropped two straight since late March. They'll be playing for survival when the series shifts back to Boston for Game 6 on Thursday night.It will be a long trip back to Boston, as the Celtics came out flat and struggled for most of the first half of Game 5....
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Shaq reveals violent tactic his Lakers would have used on ‘little ass’ Stephen Curry of the Warriors

The Boston Celtics have struggled mightily in the NBA Finals in trying to contain Stephen Curry. The Golden State Warriors superstar has been on an absolute tear of late, and his heroics have him well on his way to winning his first-ever Finals MVP award. Not to mention how his Dubs have now re-established themselves as the favorites to win their fourth NBA championship in eight years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
54K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy