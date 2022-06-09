ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Genesee County, NY

Accident reported at Sumner and Fargo, Darien

The Batavian
 4 days ago

A two-car motor vehicle accident is reported at...

www.thebatavian.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHEC TV-10

Woman rescued from Conesus Lake after tubing accident

CONESUS LAKE, N.Y. (WHEC) - A woman was rescued after a tubing accident Saturday on Conesus Lake. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to a call for a female struggling in the water near the McPherson's Point area. Neighbors spotted her from shore, got on their boat, pulled the unresponsive...
CONESUS, NY
FL Radio Group

Motorcyclist Escapes Serious Injury in Yates County Accident

A Steuben County man refused a trip to the hospital after being involved in a motorcycle accident in the town of Benton. Cody Delles was traveling east on Ferguson Corners Road when he failed to slow down for a curve at the Payne Road intersection. The 34-year-old Avoca man skidded and rolled over several times before coming to rest down an embankment off the roadway.
YATES COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

One sent to Strong after two car crash in Rose

Deputies provided an update on a personal injury crash that happened in the town of Rose on Saturday. Around 1 p.m. deputies and first responders were called to Catchpole Road where Thomas Hunter, 52, of Marion failed to yield the right of way- crossing into the path of a vehicle operated by 44-year-old Andrew Jason.
ROSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Genesee County, NY
Genesee County, NY
Crime & Safety
Genesee County, NY
Accidents
wnynewsnow.com

Man Faces Several Charges Following Head-On Vehicle Crash

CHARLOTTE – A 49-year-old Angola man is facing charges in connection with a head-on vehicle crash in the Town of Charolotte on Monday morning. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, along with Sinclairville Fire Department and mutual aid, responded to a head on collision on Route 60 between Moon and Luce Roads around 7 a.m.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Jason "J-Mac" McElwain, famed Greece Athena team manager, involved in crash

Greece, N.Y. — Jason "J-Mac" McElwain, the team manager with autism who won hearts across the country when he nailed six three-pointers during his school's senior night basketball game in 2006, crashed with another vehicle on Monday. It reportedly happened on Latta Road in Greece Monday afternoon as he...
GREECE, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash in Arcadia

Deputies provided an update on the personal injury crash that happened on Fairville Maple Ridge Road in the town of Arcadia. Adele Stirpe, 39, of Newark was traveling north when she turned in front of a southbound motorcycle operated by 52-year-old Scott Weimer, of Arcadia. Weimer laid the motorcycle down...
ARCADIA, NY
localsyr.com

Update: 13-year-old middle schooler dies after crashing into tree

Update (June 13, 2022 at 8:11 a.m.) — The Oswego Police Department shared that the driver of the fatal accident was a 13-year-old boy. Investigators say that the car was traveling southbound on W 6th Street when it approached a T in the intersection, but the car did not turn and continued straight and struck a tree.
OSWEGO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Darien Fire#Ems
FL Radio Group

Car Accident in Town of Rose Sends One to Hospital

A person was sent to the hospital for minor injuries after a Saturday afternoon car crash in the Town of Rose. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports Thomas Hunter was travelling west on Catchpole Road when he failed to yield the right of way to Andrew Jason causing the collision.
ROSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Trailer destroyed in Sunday fire

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A neighborhood is in shock after an afternoon fire broke out at a trailer park in Horseheads. Calls of a structure fire started coming into the newsroom sometimes after 1:30 p.m. in the location of the Newtown Creek Community, just northwest of the village. Heavy smoke filled the air around the […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Multi-agency response saves a life

Brockport Firefighters (BFD), the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and Monroe Ambulance were dispatched for a motor vehicle accident in the area of 538 Salmon Creek Road in the Town of Sweden on June 1 at 11:30 a.m. The caller stated a car had struck a tree, one person was trapped inside, and the vehicle was on fire. Due to the proximity to the Town of Ogden, and the seriousness of the incident, officers from the Ogden Police Department (OPD) responded immediately with the Deputies from MCSO. Deputy Fire Chief (DC) Jose Medina (BFD) requested Spencerport Fire Department (SFD) be added to the assignment as he called enroute to the scene.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 4 Buffalo

23-year-old killed in Navel Ave. shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 23-year-old Buffalo man was killed in a shooting on Navel Avenue late Sunday night, Buffalo police said. Police said the man was shot multiple times while outside at a small gathering around 11:30 p.m. The man was taken to ECMC in a civilian vehicle and later pronounced dead. His name […]
BUFFALO, NY
FL Radio Group

Failure to Yield Sends Biker to Hospital in Arcadia

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle collision that occurred Saturday morning in the Town of Arcadia. Adele Stirpe of Newark is alleged to have turned in front of a Southbound motorcycle while travelling North on Fairville Maple Ridge Road. The biker, Scott Weimer of Arcadia, laid his motorcycle down in the roadway to avoid collision.
NEWARK, NY
chautauquatoday.com

First responders rescue man who fell in gorge

A 25-year-old man fell about 15 feet in the Chautauqua Gorge off Hannum Road in the town of Chautauqua late Sunday night. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call around 11:30 pm along with Chautauqua County EMS, the Mayville Fire Department and the County Tech Team. The man suffered apparent injuries in the fall and was extricated from a creek bed. He was flown to UPMC Hamot in Erie, Pennsylvania for further treatment.
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
WIVB

Male found dead underneath Kensington Expressway overpass

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A male was found dead Saturday afternoon underneath a Buffalo bridge. Buffalo Police officers found the person around 2 p.m. underneath the Kensington Expressway overpass at Michigan Avenue and Cherry Street. The cause of death is not yet known, according to BPD. An autopsy is...
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

Pittsford Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash in Phelps

Authorities are still investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that took place on Thursday. Troopers were called to mile marker 327.9 on I-90 eastbound in the Ontario county town of Phelps, New York at approximately 2:40pm on Thursday, June 9, 2022 for a report of a motorcycle crash. I-90 (Governor Thomas...
PHELPS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy