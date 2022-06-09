ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Cruise prices remain low as summer travel costs skyrocket

GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RbiKJ_0g61Jj2s00

As summer travel booms and prices for gas, hotel rooms and flights skyrocket, taking to the sea this summer season could save travelers big bucks.

Despite rising prices in most sectors, Chris Gray Faust, the managing editor of online industry publication The Cruise Critic says prices for cruises "are some of the lowest that we've seen in a very long time."

Right now, a 5-day cruise around the Caribbean costs approximately $500 per person, Gray Faust said. Some experts says that's a great way to get big bang for your buck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zupZN_0g61Jj2s00
Hannah Mckay/Reuters - PHOTO: Passengers queue for the check in desk at Heathrow Terminal 5 airport in London, Britain, June 1, 202

"That works out to about $100 per day, including lodging, meals and entertainment," Gray Faust told ABC News. "And with the way that land vacations have been ... [with] airfares more expensive, you're really hard pressed to find a vacation for a similar price on land."

Some of the best deals right now include a 3-day Carnival cruise from Miami to the Bahamas, for just $118 per person; a 4-night Royal Caribbean cruise from Miami to the Bahamas starting at $198 per person; and a 7-day Holland America cruise in Alaska at $399 per person.

MORE: What to know about summer travel with rising costs

Gray Faust also recommended checking for additional deals that could make a cruise an even better buy.

"Not only are the fares low, but a lot of the cruise lines are putting in a lot of extra value type of things -- like, they're throwing in free gratuities, free Wi-Fi, free drink packages, things like that," Gray Faust said.

Compared to skyrocketing prices for hotels and airfare, cruises are, for the time being, a steal. According to Hopper, an online travel booking platform, hotels are currently averaging $204 a night, up from $150 per night in 2021.

On top of that, Hopper estimates that the average price of a round-trip domestic flight at around $397 and more than $1,000 for a round-trip international flight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DEQeA_0g61Jj2s00
Karim Sahib/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: An MSC cruise ship arrives at Dubai's Port Rashid on the Gulf in the United Arab Emirates on June 3, 2022.

As pandemic-related restrictions relax, cruise lines are looking to fill their cabins and sail more of their ships, which lowers costs as well.

"What that means for [people] looking for a good vacation this summer is that there's plenty of room on these cruise ships because there's more ships back, there's more rooms available and the prices are lower," Gray Faust said.

MORE: Cruise lines race to vaccinate thousands of crew in hope for mid-July restart

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention removed its risk assessment of cruise ship travel in late March of 2022, but still advises travelers to be aware of a particular ship's risk designations and stay up to date with their vaccinations. The agency has also recommended purchasing travel insurance before a trip and has advised travelers to continue masking up indoors.

Though pandemic protocols have eased on board most ships, passengers should still check with their cruise line ahead of time to see whether there are specific vaccine or testing requirements.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those awaiting COVID-19 test results, should not travel, according to the CDC.

Travelers hoping to snag a good deal should move soon. According to Gray Faust, prices will begin to increase as the holiday season approaches this fall.

"Summer is a good time for a value vacation like this, partially because of hurricane season," Gray Faust said, adding that "we should see these prices last until October" and that "now is that time to go."

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Southwest's Newest Flight Deal Has Fares as Low as $49

This summer is going to be a busy one for travel. Unfortunately, we've already seen prices spike in ways we haven't seen in years. Luckily, Southwest Airlines has got you covered with its newest flight deal with super discounted one-way fares for anyone looking to get in one last trip before the end of the summer.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean Quietly Makes a Key Casino-Policy Change

Cruise lines have a variety of different loyalty and rewards programs. Royal Caribbean (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report, for example, has its Crown & Anchor Society, which rewards customers with perks based on how many nights they have sailed. Accrue 80 points and you hit Diamond level, which gets you access to an onboard loyalty lounge, four free drinks a day while sailing, and a number of other things.
LIFESTYLE
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean, Carnival, Norwegian Get Bad CDC News

The oceans have been stormy for the major cruise lines that sail out of American ports. Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report, Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) - Get Carnival Corporation Report, and Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Report have had to deal with an uncertain world since their covid shutdown in March 2020.
ECONOMY
The Penny Hoarder

Are Cruise Drink Packages Worth It?

After a rough couple of years, the cruise industry is on the rebound in 2022. Boats are almost at full capacity and cruise passengers are flying to ports across the country to travel to the Caribbean, Alaska, Europe, scenic inland rivers and more. But one question remains before you board...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Insurance#Travel Agency#Cruise Ship#Cruise Line#The Cruise Critic#Abc News#Royal Caribbean#Holland America
ZDNet

Delta Air Lines is making a big change that's making rich customers angry

When you're traveling on business, you do expect some comforts. Or these days, perhaps you just hope for them. Currently, airline travel is a gamble that involves hoping your flight won't be canceled, the security lines won't stretch back to the taxi line, no flight attendant will consider your clothing inappropriate, and no halfwit will try to make a "political" statement mid-flight.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Royal Caribbean, Carnival Cruise Lines Hit a Pandemic Comeback Milestone

The Royal Caribbean ship Rhapsody of the Seas has returned to service, offering seven-night Mediterranean and Greek Isles sailings from Rome. Now that Rhapsody of the Seas is back on the water, Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Royal Caribbean Group Report is officially completely back in service, with all 26 of its ships back to active duty, a pandemic-era milestone.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Place
Dubai
GMA

GMA

55K+
Followers
7K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy