On Sunday, June 12, 2022, at approximately 9:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Alan Kent Drive in reference to a shots fired disturbance. Upon the officer’s arrival, they were told that the victim and the suspect were involved in a verbal altercation when the suspect displayed a handgun and discharged it. After several failed attempts were made for the suspect to come out, the Tactical Response Unit was deployed due to the nature of the call. At approximately 4:12 a.m., the suspect exited the apartment and was apprehended.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO