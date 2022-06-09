Loveland city manager accused of harassment

LOVELAND, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Steve Adams, Loveland’s city manager, allegedly harassed a woman at the Larimer County Justice Center in March.

Stacy Lynne made a complaint to Larimer County Sheriff’s Office deputies claiming Adams intentionally bumped into her on March 29.

Two weeks later, 8th Judicial District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin asked LCSO investigators to look into the complaint.

Adams was issued a summons for misdemeanor harassment on Wednesday.

The City of Loveland provided this statement to FOX31:

The City has been notified of a misdemeanor allegation of harassment. On March 29, 2022, Stacy Lynne attended a hearing at the Larimer County Justice Center and made a complaint that she believed City Manager Steve Adams intentionally bumped into her. Mr. Adams is working with the District Attorney on this misdemeanor allegation in support of due process in this case. All City leadership will be held to the highest standards of integrity and decorum. The City Council will meet next Tuesday to review the matter and advise on next steps.

The case was filed with the DA’s office, but no further information has been released.

