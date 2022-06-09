Parenting Playbook: Consignment shops

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Inflation is taking its toll right where it hurts in peoples’ wallets. As prices continue to go up, some people are finding creative ways to offset inflation.

For Brian Anderle of Scranton, the rising cost of goods and services lately has been maddening.

That’s why he’s selling clothes he no longer wears at Style Encore, a resale store in Dickson City that buys and sells gently used apparel.

“I’m glad I only work in Jessup and my wife works in Scranton. We don’t have much of a drive but the cost of day care and formula on top of everything else is difficult sometimes.

Anderle is not the only one looking to pad his pockets with extra cash. Style Encore is one of three resale stores in this shopping plaza.

Plato’s Closet also buys and sells women’s apparel. Everything from clothes, to shoes, to handbags even accessories. Once upon a child, is geared towards baby clothes.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase. We’ve been so busy with buys, last weekend we had 55 buys at the door, so that’s a lot of bags to sort thru,” explained Liz Norton, Manager at Style Encore.

“We sell 50-70 percent less than what you find in retail, an average pair of jeans is gonna cost you $10 at Plato’s Closet compared to $60-$70 buying them new,” stated Kellen Simmons, District Manager.

Starting this summer, men’s apparel will also be offered at Style Encore. But right now, many people are looking for business attire as they head back into the office.

“Some of the top-selling brands, Banana Republic, Ann Taylor, Free People, Lilly Pulitzer. We have lots of top brands that sell well for us,” Norton added.

Including high-end designer items like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, and Prada.

For high-end designer items like a See By Chloe bag, the customer gets 50 percent of the selling price. So in this case the seller would get $62.50 as the store is selling it for $125.00.

“You can go to Louis Vuitton, spend $1,000-$2000 on a bag, come here and you can spend $500,” Norton stated.

As for Anderle, he says he’ll be back to try to sell some more of his stuff.

“Every little bit helps,” Anderle said.

If you’re looking to sell off clothes you no longer want, be sure they’re laundered and in good condition. Plus sizes are also sold at those resell stores and right now they’re looking for fall clothes to buy.

