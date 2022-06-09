ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez says dating rumors around her and Depp are 'sexist'

By Azmi Haroun,Libby Torres
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

Actor Johnny Depp and his attorney Camille Vasquez look on during Depp's defamation case against ex-wife, actor Amber Heard at Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S., May 19, 2022.

Shawn Thew/Pool via REUTERS

  • Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez said rumors of her dating her client are "sexist."
  • She told People Magazine that Depp was "fighting for his life" during the defamation case.
  • Vasquez reiterated that she is in a happy relationship, dispelling the rumors again.

Johnny Depp's attorney Camille Vasquez said, in an interview with People Magazine , that rumors swirling around her and her client Johnny Depp dating are "sexist."

In the interview, Vasquez, who has a boyfriend, said that she is "very happy in my relationship" and reiterated that it's "unethical for us to date our clients."

The rumors, like many dynamics of the trial, lit up the internet.

"It's sexist," she told People. "It's unfortunate and it's disappointing, but at the same time, it kind of comes with the territory. I can't say I was all that surprised."

"This man was fighting for his life and it broke my heart to see him day in and day out have to sit there and listen to the most horrific allegations being made against him. And if I could provide any bit of comfort, then, of course, I would do that, whether it's holding his hand or letting him know that we were there and we were going to fight for him because he deserved it," Vasquez claimed to the outlet.

On June 1, jurors found both Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard liable for defamation against each other. The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages, finding that Heard had defamed him for describing herself as a victim of domestic violence in an op-ed that she published in the Washington Post in 2018 that did not directly name Depp. Heard was awarded $2 million in damages due to Depp's attorney's claim that her allegations of sexual assault were a "hoax."

Vasquez has made headlines recently for her involvement in the high-profile trial. The Orange County-based attorney was a part of Depp's eight-person legal team, and, according to her biography on the firm's website, Vasquez works as a litigation associate for the international law firm Brown Rudnick, focusing on plaintiff-side defamation suits.

Following her intense questioning of Heard during the trial (which garnered her lots of attention on social media ), Vasquez was promoted to partner at her law firm, Brown Rudnick .

"Historically, we have reserved this announcement for the end of our fiscal year. But Camille's performance during the Johnny Depp trial proved to the world that she was ready to take this next step now," William Baldiga, the chairman and CEO of Brown Rudnick, said in a press release earlier this week.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 43

Amanda Cramer
3d ago

she's not wrong. Just because she seems to actually care about her client does not mean they're involved. Thats called being a good lawyer. She's great at her job.

Reply
53
Renee Norris
4d ago

Camille did an amazing job defending Johnny Depp and so did her partner Ben Chew . Both lawyers did a phenomenal job

Reply(2)
43
Nelda Gilge
4d ago

Camille is very awesomelawyer and she knows whatshe doingGod bless herthank all Johnny'slawyers for provinghis innocentsGod bless johnnyand his lawyers

Reply
18
