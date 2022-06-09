ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Coratti's Pizzeria coming to downtown East Lansing

By Mikayla Temple
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Epz7h_0g61I53O00

A new restaurant is coming to downtown East Lansing and hopes to change the smell of the storefront that once housed Collegeville Textbook Company.

The book store, which was located at 321 east Grand River Ave., closed during the pandemic.

“We have three kinds of pizza, Detroit style pizza, the thick square pizza, regular American style pizza with medium crust, and Napoletana pizza, which me and my nephew went to Naples, Italy, and learned how to make from the authentic best pizza makers in the world," owner of Coratti's Pizzeria Pete Coratti said.

Coratti owns the pizzeria with his nephew and currently has three locations in Michigan.

“We have a pizzeria in Detroit that's been there for 60 years," Coratti said. "We have a little more upscale Italian restaurant in downtown Milford that has been there for 15 years.”

Now, they're adding another store in East Lansing.

“I just thought it would be a great place to do this concept, you know, a vibrant college campus," Coratti said. "We found what we think is a great location, and it's going to be perfect for Lansing and East Lansing.”

Coratti said the building will need to be completely demolished and rebuilt because they want to add a second floor.

“It's going to be open air six months a year downstairs and upstairs, and then upstairs with the rooftop seating, we are going to also be opening that in the winter, so it will be year round,” Coratti said.

The upper level will also have a traditional Italian pastime to get customers up and active.

“That's going to enable us to put two 60 foot bocce ball courts," Coratti said. "Here and now we have two 43 foot bocce ball courts. The courts are going to be really neat. It's just something fun for people to do.”

Bocce ball is essentially Italian lawn bowling, and Coratti said anyone can play.

“You can play at five years old," Coratti said. "I literally have people that are in their 90's playing it and come in to, this kind of appeals to everybody.”

Right now, they're in the process of getting everything approved by the City Council, including a license to sell alcohol.

“We go before the City Council on the 21st of June," Coratti said. "Hopefully, I would imagine we'll get the approval, and then we could submit the plans to the city of East Lansing.”

If they get approval, Coratti hopes rebuilding moves quickly.

“Our goal would be to open up by the first of the year, but you know, everything would have to fall in line pretty good,” Coratti said.

Coratti's Pizzeria also offers homemade gelato and pasta. A look at their menu in Howell can be found on their website .

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Comments / 0

Related
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Restaurant is No. 1 for Best Middle Eastern Food

It’s really hard to beat Middle Eastern food that’s from Michigan. Of course, Dearborn has some great choices, as does the rest of the state. Going to Michigan State University, I was lucky to have places like Woody’s Oasis and The Sultan’s available for my Middle Eastern food cravings.
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Weather: Where It Will Feel Like 100 Degrees This Week

The summer months are here, and boy, does it feel like it. This week is shaping up to be one of the hottest on record, with this Wednesday (June 15) possibly bringing record-breaking heat to many areas of Michigan. “Heat and Humidity will build next week with record highs in...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
City
Detroit, MI
City
East Lansing, MI
East Lansing, MI
Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Local
Michigan Restaurants
Detroit, MI
Restaurants
Detroit, MI
Food & Drinks
East Lansing, MI
Restaurants
East Lansing, MI
Lifestyle
Detroit News

Michigan Marvels: Stepping Stone Falls

At the northeast edge of Flint, where the Flint River flows southwest through Genesee County and swells to form Mott Lake, you'll find Stepping Stone Falls. Tall concrete polygon columns and other irregular shapes stacked on different levels form the falls. The river flows around them creating a roaring splash. Walkways and overlooks allow visitors to the park close-up views.
FLINT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#School Closings#Alcohol#Here And Now#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#American#Pizzeria Pete Coratti#Italian
WNEM

First Warn5: Sunday evening, June 12

Here are the top stories we are following Sunday evening, June 12. Saginaw is seeing a surge in gun violence, but some residents are doing what they can to make the city a safer place. TV5 News Update: Sunday morning, June 12. Updated: 12 hours ago. Here are the top...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Rare two-story farmhouse hits the market in Hemlock

HEMLOCK, MI - A two-story farmhouse on 2.84 acres is on the market in Saginaw County. Located at 16680 Ederer in Richland Township, the home is listed for $274,900. Realtor Kelly Zielinski of Brookstone Realtors said homes like this one are rare. “It’s immaculate. They’ve really done a good job...
HEMLOCK, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
seenthemagazine.com

Style Profile: Meteorologist Michael Estime

Michael Estime, one of the best dressed meteorologists around, shares style tips, fashion must-haves and favorite places around Metro Detroit. In 2020, after nearly 15 years forecasting weather all over the United States, Michael Estime returned to his roots in metro Detroit to work at Fox 2 Detroit (WJBK) alongside the people he calls “the best meteorologists and news team in the country.”
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Daily

Five bills to watch in the Michigan state legislature: May 2022￼

The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the past month. Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills in the Michigan legislature for students at the University of Michigan to be aware of.
MICHIGAN STATE
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy