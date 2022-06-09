ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

WTA roundup: Shelby Rogers ousts Elena Rybakina

By Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

Shelby Rogers upset No. 3 seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in straight sets Thursday at the Libema Open at ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.

Rogers took advantage of five double faults to roll past Rybakina 6-2, 6-4 in the Round of 16.

Fourth-seeded Tamara Zidansek also lost to an American as Catherine McNally ousted the Slovenian 6-1, 6-1 in 61 minutes.

Second-seeded Belinda Bencic of Switzerland defeated Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya 7-6 (2), 6-4, and No. 7 Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia also advanced in straight sets.

Sixth-seeded Veronika Kudermetova dropped the first set but advanced when fellow Russian Anna Blinkova was forced to retire in the second set. And Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck upset countrywoman and No. 8 seed Elise Mertens 6-2, 6-3.

Rothesay Open

Top seed Maria Sakkari of Greece rallied for a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over Canada’s Rebecca Marino in the Round of 16 at Nottingham, England.

Sakkari advances to the quarterfinals against No. 7 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil, a 6-2, 7-6 (4) winner over Yuriko Miyazaki of Great Britain.

Australian and No. 5 seed Ajla Tomljanovic rolled in straight sets to advance, as did sixth-seeded Alison Riske.

–Field Level Media

