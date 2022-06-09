ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

Beshear asks EPA to waive reformulated gas rule in Louisville area

By Divya Karthikeyan
WFPL
WFPL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bqkZv_0g61Hehf00 After Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear froze the state’s fuel tax last week, he’s now asking the federal government to stop the sale of costlier reformulated gas in the Louisville area.

Cities with high smog levels are federally required to use reformulated gas in an attempt to reduce pollution. Jefferson County and parts of Bullitt and Oldham Counties have been under this federal mandate since 1995.

Beshear asked the Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday to grant a temporary waiver on the requirement. During a news conference on Thursday, he said the waiver would only last 20 days but could save Kentuckians in the area between 20 and 30 cents per gallon.

“The people who live and work in the Louisville area shouldn’t have to shoulder this additional burden during what is already such a challenging time,” Beshear said.

Reformulated gas is less cost efficient than conventional gasoline but can reduce pollutants like carbon monoxide.

In his letter to the EPA, Beshear said the supply of reformulated gasoline that Kentucky relies on has faced the added pressure of a global supply crunch.

Republican lawmakers are advocating for a similar measure . During a news conference on Thursday, Louisville GOP Rep. Jason Nemes called on Beshear to permanently suspend the requirement.

“Do what your father did and what previous governors have done and reduce the price of the pump today in Jefferson, Oldham and Bullitt counties,” Nemes said.

Former Gov. Steve Beshear, the current governor’s father, petitioned the EPA to temporarily drop the requirement during the 2008 recession .

According to the EPA, reformulated gas burns cleaner than conventional fuel, but is more expensive to produce than conventional fuel.

Earlier this year, the Louisville Metro Council discussed a similar measure and urged Beshear to lift the requirement for the rest of the year.

wdrb.com

Indiana governor plans to use $1B revenue surplus to refund every taxpayer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb plans to return $1 billion of funds to Hoosier taxpayers thanks to a fiscal year with higher-than-expected revenue. In a news release Thursday, Holcomb's office said each Indiana taxpayer would receive about $225 on top of the $125 already coming from the automatic taxpayer refund (ATR). Together, each individual would receive about $350, and married couples filing jointly would receive about $700.
INDIANA STATE
WBKR

10 Facts About Kentucky You Probably Didn’t Know

I've spent my entire life living here in Kentucky. Yup, 20 years of living and learning here have taught me a lot. But even then, there's still so much I don't know about Kentucky that I decided to do a bit of research about my home state. Here are 10 facts about Kentucky that you probably didn't know about.
KENTUCKY STATE
