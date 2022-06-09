ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilton, NY

Saratoga Sheriff: Man killed in Thursday morning Wilton crash

By Chuck D
 4 days ago
PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo

WILTON A 46-year-old man was killed in a Thursday morning crash in Wilton, Saratoga County Sheriff’s officials said.

The man’s identity was being withheld Thursday evening, pending notification of family, officials said.

The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Mountain Ledge Drive and Route 9, officials said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

The sheriff’s collision reconstruction unit continued investigating Thursday evening, officials said.

Further information on the crash was not immediately available.

