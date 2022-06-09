Saratoga Sheriff: Man killed in Thursday morning Wilton crash

PHOTOGRAPHER: File Photo

WILTON – A 46-year-old man was killed in a Thursday morning crash in Wilton, Saratoga County Sheriff’s officials said.

The man’s identity was being withheld Thursday evening, pending notification of family, officials said.

The crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Mountain Ledge Drive and Route 9, officials said.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

The sheriff’s collision reconstruction unit continued investigating Thursday evening, officials said.

Further information on the crash was not immediately available.

Categories: News, Saratoga County, Saratoga Springs