ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gadsden, AL

Police kill man who allegedly tried to enter school

By Will Mcduffie
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H4ior_0g61HYMB00

A police officer shot and killed a man who allegedly tried to enter an elementary school in northeast Alabama Thursday morning, authorities said.

Gadsden City Schools Superintendent Tony Reddick told reporters that a "potential intruder" tried to open several doors at Walnut Park Elementary School, which had students and staff inside for summer school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12HOiX_0g61HYMB00
WBMA - PHOTO: Authorities respond to the scene of the fatal shooting of a man by an officer outside Walnut Park Elementary School in Gadsden, Ala., June 9, 2022.

A school resource officer with the Rainbow City Police Department came outside to "engage the guy in conversation" before the interaction began to escalate, Etowah County Sheriff Jonathon Horton told ABC News.

MORE: Uvalde probe will be 'nonpartisan,' 'thorough,' Texas state lawmakers vow

The SRO called for backup from the Gadsden Police Department. Responding officers found the SRO in a "physical altercation" with the suspect on the school's lawn, the sheriff said. After multiple attempts to subdue the suspect, a Gadsden officer fatally shot the suspect, according to Horton.

Horton said he did not know whether the suspect was armed. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, which is investigating the shooting, said in a press release that the subject allegedly tried to take the SRO's gun.

WBMA - PHOTO: Authorities respond to the scene of the fatal shooting of a man by an officer outside Walnut Park Elementary School in Gadsden, Ala., June 9, 2022.

ALEA did not say that the suspect tried to enter the school, but that he allegedly tried to "make forcible entry" into a Rainbow City patrol car. ABC News has asked the agency for clarity.

"The incident occurred near Walnut Park Elementary School in Gadsden; however, no children were involved or harmed over the course of the incident," ALEA said in a statement.

MORE: Amid gun control pressure, lawmakers hear from families, student who survived Texas school shooting

ALEA identified the suspect as Robert Tyler White, 32, of Bunnlevel, North Carolina.

According to Horton, the doors to the school were locked after "everything nationally" -- citing last month's mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman entered the building through an unlocked door .

WBMA - PHOTO: Authorities respond to the scene of the fatal shooting of a man by an officer outside Walnut Park Elementary School in Gadsden, Ala., June 9, 2022.

The Etowah County Sheriff's Office sent an alert shortly after 10 a.m. urging people to avoid the area around the school due to an "ongoing police incident."

The suspect never entered the school and police relocated students to another location, authorities said.

ALEA said it will turn over the results of its investigation to the Etowah County District Attorney's Office.

Comments / 121

osgood
5d ago

great this is good to know that this officer is not playing. Now I think all officers should be able to do that. Instead of playing little mouse

Reply(24)
54
AP_000668.591aa9713ca5439ea7d84543a15ca266.1535
5d ago

State of Texas Peace Officers can learn from Alabama, 1-shot 1-kill, priority for the safety of the kids 💯. Any future shooters can come ahead be warm. No peace officers will no longer put up w/your 💩 any longer

Reply
30
Chase McIntyre
5d ago

Good for that officer we’re getting tired of these people going into public places taking innocent lives there’s no excuse for it the officer was just doing his job.

Reply
19
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Gadsden, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
City
Gadsden, AL
AL.com

Birmingham police searching for missing 17-year-old

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen in Birmingham. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency issued an Emergency Missing Child Alert for Brayden Butler, 17, who has a condition that may impair his judgment. He was last seen June 11. Butler was last known to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weisradio.com

UPDATE to the High Speed Chase Involving a Motorcycle

Eighteen year old John Davis of Centre was taken into custody and charged with Attempting to Elude this evening, in connection with the high speed chase involving a motorcycle. At approximately 4:15pm on Wednesday, law enforcement began pursuing a motorcycle along County Road 7 in Leesburg. The motorcycle then turned...
CENTRE, AL
ABC News

ABC News

696K+
Followers
159K+
Post
382M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy