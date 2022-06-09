Oscar De La Hoya wants to become mayor of Las Vegas but gives up on Presidential bid

OSCAR DE LA HOYA has set his sights on a run at becoming the mayor of Las Vegas.

The six-weight world champion and boxing icon wants to be come the golden boy of the Nevada strip.

Oscar De La Hoya wants to be the mayor of Las Vegas Credit: Getty Images - Getty

De La Hoya, 49, was answering questions from fans on Inside Boxing Live with Dan Canobbio this week.

The Golden Boy was asked if he would run for President in 2024 after he clamed he would run against Donald Trump in 2020.

But De La Hoya laughed: "No more presidential run."

And he added: "There might be some opportunities in Vegas to run for mayor. Imagine that?

"It’ll be interesting to see if I can make a run for mayor in Las Vegas."

The boxer turned promoter is building a home in Las Vegas and it is the centre of the boxing world.

De La Hoya has been campaigning to make a megafight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta 'Tank' Davis.

And he also recently said he'd offer 's**t loads of money' to make the fight after Davis left Floy Mayweather's promotional team.

De La Hoya told TMZ: "Tank, I know you had your last fight with Floyd Mayweather, and I respect Floyd Mayweather, and think he did a tremendous job with your career.

"But, I'm ready to offer you a multi, multi, multi, multi million-dollar offer to fight Ryan Garcia.

"It'll be the biggest purse that Tank Davis has ever made.

"We're ready and willing to split broadcasters, meaning we can have this fight on Showtime PPV and The Zone PPV.

"Let's make this fight happen.

"Everyone makes a s***load of money and we give the fight fans what they want to see."

Both fighters and currently unbeaten, with Davis holding the WBA lightweight title for over two years.