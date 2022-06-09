ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Oscar De La Hoya wants to become mayor of Las Vegas but gives up on Presidential bid

By Sunni Upal
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NrLKQ_0g61HVi000

OSCAR DE LA HOYA has set his sights on a run at becoming the mayor of Las Vegas.

The six-weight world champion and boxing icon wants to be come the golden boy of the Nevada strip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eIgNL_0g61HVi000
Oscar De La Hoya wants to be the mayor of Las Vegas Credit: Getty Images - Getty

De La Hoya, 49, was answering questions from fans on Inside Boxing Live with Dan Canobbio this week.

The Golden Boy was asked if he would run for President in 2024 after he clamed he would run against Donald Trump in 2020.

But De La Hoya laughed: "No more presidential run."

And he added: "There might be some opportunities in Vegas to run for mayor. Imagine that?

"It’ll be interesting to see if I can make a run for mayor in Las Vegas."

The boxer turned promoter is building a home in Las Vegas and it is the centre of the boxing world.

De La Hoya has been campaigning to make a megafight between Ryan Garcia and Gervonta 'Tank' Davis.

And he also recently said he'd offer 's**t loads of money' to make the fight after Davis left Floy Mayweather's promotional team.

De La Hoya told TMZ: "Tank, I know you had your last fight with Floyd Mayweather, and I respect Floyd Mayweather, and think he did a tremendous job with your career.

"But, I'm ready to offer you a multi, multi, multi, multi million-dollar offer to fight Ryan Garcia.

"It'll be the biggest purse that Tank Davis has ever made.

"We're ready and willing to split broadcasters, meaning we can have this fight on Showtime PPV and The Zone PPV.

"Let's make this fight happen.

"Everyone makes a s***load of money and we give the fight fans what they want to see."

Both fighters and currently unbeaten, with Davis holding the WBA lightweight title for over two years.

Comments / 3

BPatriot
4d ago

Nevada is trying to overcome democrat policies, we don't want one as mayor. Thanks tho

Reply
4
Related
Deadline

Snoop Dogg Admits Fainting Upon Seeing 2Pac After Las Vegas Shooting That Claimed His Life

Click here to read the full article. Snoop Dogg wasn’t expecting to see Tupac Shakur in such terrible shape when his fellow rapper was in the hospital after his 1996 shooting in Las Vegas. Speaking on Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, Snoop Dogg recounted what he saw in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. “When we drive to Vegas to see Pac, we got to Suge (Knight’s) house first, so we haven’t even seen Pac,” Former Death Row  head Knight was driving the vehicle when Tupac was shot in the passenger’s seat. “We just talking to Suge, and he got the head wrapped up...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk full fight video

The Zhang Weili vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk full fight video showcases one of the great fights in UFC history. At UFC 248 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili put her title on the line against former UFC champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk in the co-main event. Weili...
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casinos Get Some Very Bad News

Las Vegas has bounced back from the pandemic unbelievably well. The city has seen visitors come back in record numbers even with most of the world still not being able to travel easily to the United States. After literally having to close due to the covid pandemic, the city's casinos,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
MiddleEasy

Shredded Bob Sapp Calls Out Mike Tyson: ‘Fight Me Or My Crew’

Bob Sapp has been fit and is yearning for scrap with Mike Tyson. The MMA legend has issued a bizarre challenge for “Iron Mike”. Currently, Bob Sapp is training in Phuket, and he has been working hard to improve his skills. He is a veteran of both K-1 and Pride, and will celebrate his 49th birthday later this year. At the present time, though, he appears to be in amazing shape.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Local
Nevada Elections
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Las Vegas, NV
Elections
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Boxing Scene

Hearn Responds to De La Hoya's Criticism: ‘He Put Canelo in With Mayweather’

Eddie Hearn was simply amused by the slew of critical comments fellow rival promoter Oscar De La Hoya recently made about him. De La Hoya, the founder of Golden Boy Promotions, recently took aim at Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, essentially questioning the British promoter’s boxing acumen and, most of all, blaming him for Canelo Alvarez’s recent defeat to Dmitry Bivol. The Russian titlist defeated Alvarez in May by unanimous decision at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in their 175-pound WBA title bout.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oscar De La Hoya
Person
Ryan Garcia
Person
Donald Trump
MiddleEasy

Chuck Liddell Wants Bail For Cain Velasquez: “They’re Letting All These Crazy People Out”

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell has come out in support of his friend Cain Velasquez. Velasquez was arrested after allegedly having shot Harry Goularte. He ended up hitting the victim’s stepfather, Paul Bender in the arm as they drove away on public streets. A few days before the alleged shooting, Goularte was arrested on accusations of “lewd acts” with a 4-year-old member of Velasquez’s family.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MMA Fighting

Dana White: ‘Insane’ that Valentina Shevchenko is such a massive favorite over Taila Santos

Valentina Shevchenko is arguably the UFC’s most dominant champion, but UFC president Dana White warns not to underestimate her next challenger. On Saturday, Shevchenko goes for the seventh straight defense of her flyweight title when she faces Taila Santos in the co-main event of UFC 275 in Kallang, Singapore. Betting sites have installed the defending champion as a heavy favorite (the current line on DraftKings Sportsbook has Shevchenko at -630) and few are giving the relatively unknown Santos a chance.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Dana White ‘sold’ on a Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson TUF season: ‘I will absolutely entertain that idea’

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson could soon get their wish. The two lightweights had a rivalry that dominated over the 155-pound division for years prior to Nurmagomedov’s retirement in 2020. At one point, Nurmagomedov and Ferguson each owned dueling 12-fight UFC win streaks and were unquestionably the two top lightweights in the world, however their failure to meet in the cage will forever be one of MMA’s greatest “what ifs.” The pair were booked to settle the rivalry five times throughout their careers, but never once actually made it to fight night with the bout still intact.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Boxing#Combat#Politics Local#Election Local#Presidential#Inside Boxing Live#Tmz#Showtime#The Zone Ppv
Boxing Scene

Jaime Munguia To Jermall Charlo: Grow Some Balls, Stop Hiding Behind Haymon

Former world champion and undefeated Mexican superstar Jaime Munguia (40-0, 32 KOs) returned to Anaheim's Honda Center as he took on former world title challenger Jimmy "Kilrain" Kelly (26-3, 10 KOs) of Manchester, UK. "My strategy was to move and try to frustrate him," said Kelly. "He's a strong, patient...
ANAHEIM, CA
bjpenndotcom

Julianna Pena expects a more focused version of Amanda Nunes at UFC 277: “I think that I lit a gas can of fire right underneath her behind”

Julianna Pena believes she “lit a gas can of fire right underneath” the behind of Amanda Nunes with her upset win at UFC 269. Pena (11-4 MMA) captured the promotions women’s bantamweight title with a second round submission victory over Nunes (21-5 MMA) last December (see that here). It was a stunning upset in terms of betting odds, but one that did not come as a surprise to ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ and her supporters.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Elections
Boxing Scene

Munguia: Always Wanted Golovkin, He'll Drop Back To 160 After He Loses Canelo Fight

Jaime Munguia understands the reason that countryman Gilbert ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez would love to next face Dmitry Bivol. The pursuit of a second divisional title—Bivol holds the WBA lightweight belt—is appealing to the unbeaten former super middleweight titlist. More so for Ramirez, however, is the desire to avenge a defeat suffered by Mexican countryman Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez who dropped a twelve-round decision to Bivol on May 7 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
defpen

Jake Paul, Amanda Serrano Pick Location For Upcoming Bouts

Jake Paul has found the location for his next event. The YouTube star turned boxer has announced that he will be fighting at Madison Square Garden on August 6, 2022 against an unnamed opponent. Additionally, Amanda Serrano will fight in the co-main event against an unnamed opponent. “Back in the...
TAMPA, FL
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
491K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy