ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

May marked 2nd busiest month ever for Port of Long Beach

By Christian May-Suzuki
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 4 days ago

May proved to be another big month for the Port of Long Beach.

A total of 890,989 20-foot equivalent units—the standard measure for a shipping container—were processed at the port last month, which is the busiest month so far this year and the second busiest month in the port’s history.

Only May 2021 saw more cargo come through the port in its 111-year history. Compared to 2021, exports this May were down 12.6% at 118,234 TEUs, an amount that was also lower than April’s export totals.

Imports were down 1.7% from last May, at 436,977 TEUs. However, that number was 2.2% higher than the imports tallied this March, which was previously this year’s busiest month for imports.

Empty containers were the only metric to increase from last May, with 335,778 TEUs this year—2.6% more than in May 2021. It also represents the largest number of empty containers that have moved through the port this year, surpassing the 310,094 empty TEUs processed in March.

Port officials hope that the continued trend of increased cargo volume this year is a sign that China has begun its post-pandemic recovery. After a record-breaking first quarter to start the year, the port has moved 4,172,366 TEUs over the first five months of 2022, a 3.5% increase from the same period in 2021.

The budget for the port reflects this optimism, as officials cited cargo traffic projections as the impetus for a 10% budget increase next fiscal year . The port is anticipating an influx of cargo as pandemic restrictions in China are lifted.

“We are moving an extraordinary amount of cargo and continue to work with industry partners to quickly move imports and empties off the docks,” Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero said in a statement. “Looking ahead, we are ready for the traditional summertime surge to coincide with China’s recovery from a lengthy lockdown.”

The post May marked 2nd busiest month ever for Port of Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 0

Related
Long Beach Post

How each Long Beach district voted for mayor and sheriff

Election results from Los Angeles County show who is ahead in primary races, but where did they build their leads throughout the city? This map shows what districts supported candidates for mayor and sheriff, two of the bigger runoff election races voters will decide in November. The post How each Long Beach district voted for mayor and sheriff appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Long Beach, CA
Government
Long Beach, CA
Business
City
Long Beach, CA
Local
California Government
Long Beach Post

Why voter turnout may have been low this primary election

As of Wednesday morning, just 14% of the ballots sent to Los Angeles County voters were returned, which means thousands of voters decided influential races for Los Angeles and Long Beach mayoral positions and others instead of hundreds of thousands. The post Why voter turnout may have been low this primary election appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Cordero
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port Of Long Beach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Long Beach Post

Graduation photos: Wilson High School

Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
LONG BEACH, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy