ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

NCAA Super Regional Preview: vs. Louisville

By Texas A&M Athletic Communications
KBTX.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - With a trip to the College World Series on the line, the No. 7 Texas A&M Aggies host the No. 9 Louisville Cardinals for the College Station Super Regional on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. The best-of-three series starts Friday at 7:30 pm with game...

www.kbtx.com

Comments / 0

Related
KBTX.com

Szabo Named ITA National Assistant Coach of the Year

TEMPE, Ariz. – Texas A&M women’s tennis assistant coach Jordan Szabo was named the ITA National Assistant Coach of the Year, the Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced Monday. Szabo becomes the program’s second national award recipient and the first coach to earn national honors. “I am humbled and...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

A&M Punches Ticket to College World Series with 4-3 Win over Louisville

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – With a trip to Omaha on the line, the No. 7 Texas A&M baseball team defeated No. 9 Louisville, 4-3, on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park to punch their ticket to the 2022 NCAA College World Series. This marks the program’s seventh trip to the CWS, first since 2017, and third time the Aggies advanced after hosting a Super Regional.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Aggie fans excited as baseball team punches ticket to Omaha

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Aggie baseball team has secured their tickets to Omaha for the College World Series. This comes after the Aggies defeated Louisville 4-3 Saturday evening. Even after a close game Saturday morning where the Aggies defeated the opponent 5-4, fans like Ryan McColley-Perez were fired up.
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
College Station, TX
Sports
State
Georgia State
College Station, TX
College Sports
City
Omaha, TX
State
Arkansas State
KBTX.com

Bryan Police Lt. runs the torch to the Special Olympics

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police Lieutenant Jason James was chosen to represent the state of Texas in the Law Enforcement Torch Run. Known as Guardians of the Flame, law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes carry the “Flame of Hope” into Opening Ceremonies of local competitions. They also carry it into Special Olympics State, Provincial, National, Regional and World Games. Lt. James has participated in local and statewide torch runs, but this time, was extra special. He flew to Miami, FL, and ran 234 miles from Miami to Orlando, where the 2022 Special Olympics are being held. As he ran, side by side with the Special Olympics athletes, he carried a lit torch.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Brazos Valley TROUPE brings home wins from competition

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - That’s a wrap! After a week of hard work at the Theatre Network of Texas’ (TNT) 26th Annual Youth Conference the Brazos Valley TROUPE (BVT) kids were awarded for their performance of “Help Desk.”. They received a special Adjudicator’s Award for Outstanding Achievement...
MOVIES
KBTX.com

Carlos Aguilar steps down as CEO of Texas Central Railway

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Carlos Aguilar, president and CEO of Texas Central, announced his departure from the company on the Social Media Platform LinkedIn Saturday. Texas Central is working to build a high speed train between Houston and Dallas The project, which was announced in 2014, was set to begin construction in 2021.But, they’ve faced several challenges this year as they work to build the railway with multiple stops through the Brazos Valley.
TEXAS STATE
KBTX.com

HEAT ADVISORY extended for all Brazos Valley counties through Sunday evening

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - How are we holding up, Brazos Valley? Brutally hot conditions Saturday will continue into Sunday, prompting the extension of the previously-issued HEAT ADVISORY for all Brazos Valley counties through Sunday evening:. Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Houston, Madison, Montgomery, San Jacinto, Trinity, Walker, Waller, Washington counties |...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Schlossnagle
Person
Rob Childress
KBTX.com

Saharan dust plumes haze up the Brazos Valley sky this week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As if the heat and humidity weren’t enough this week, a few plumes of Saharan Dust will filter across the state and send a haze into the Brazos Valley sky. While this haze could make for some interesting sunrises & sunsets, we’ll need to monitor...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

The Gardens at Texas A&M University hosts annual celebration

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A summer celebration kicked off today at The Gardens at Texas A&M University to celebrate four years of being a campus landmark. The Gardens is not only a living, teaching environment to educate university students but also a green space for people to enjoy and recharge.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Methodist youth group makes a difference one house at a time

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Youth from across the state are traveling far and wide this summer to help make an impact in communities that are not their own. Around 45 teenagers and 20 adults are in Bryan-College Station this week on a special mission trip with the United Methodist Action Reach-Out Mission by Youth (UM ARMY).
BRYAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Louisville Cardinals#College World Series#Texas A M#Espn2#Texas A M Aggies#Blue Bell Park#The Ncaa Division#Cws
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley celebrates Pride Month with community picnic

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -June is Pride Month and it’s a time for the LGBTQ+ community to come together and celebrate the freedom to be themselves. It’s also an opportunity to raise awareness of current issues facing the community. Nearly 300 people gathered at the KinderHill Brew Lab in...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Lifeguard shortage keeps Cindy Hallaran Pool hours reduced

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The City of College Station is in need of 30 new lifeguards to fully staff both city pools, Adamson Lagoon and Cindy Hallaran. Adamson Lagoon is operating seven days a week while Cindy Hallaran Pool is only open on the weekends. This is the second...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Firefighters respond to home fire in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters responded to a fire inside a home Monday afternoon in the 8600 block of Rock Prairie Road between Olden Lane and William D Fitch Parkway. Currently, it’s unclear if anyone was home when the fire began and it’s too soon to say...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Instagram
KBTX.com

Another life lost on Highway 6 between Bryan and Hearne

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Another person has died on a stretch of Highway 6 between Bryan and Hearne that has claimed multiple lives over the last several years. The latest fatality occurred Saturday night near Lakeside Grocery and Sadberry Road in Roberson County. Details are limited but DPS troopers...
BRYAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy