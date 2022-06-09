NCAA Super Regional Preview: vs. Louisville

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan Police Lieutenant Jason James was chosen to represent the state of Texas in the Law Enforcement Torch Run. Known as Guardians of the Flame, law enforcement members and Special Olympics athletes carry the “Flame of Hope” into Opening Ceremonies of local competitions. They also carry it into Special Olympics State, Provincial, National, Regional and World Games. Lt. James has participated in local and statewide torch runs, but this time, was extra special. He flew to Miami, FL, and ran 234 miles from Miami to Orlando, where the 2022 Special Olympics are being held. As he ran, side by side with the Special Olympics athletes, he carried a lit torch.

BRYAN, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO