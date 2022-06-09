ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taft, OK

Woman remembers sister killed in Taft shooting

By Naomi Keitt
 4 days ago
It’s been a difficult few weeks for a family in Taft, Oklahoma after 39-year-old Sherika Bowler was killed over Memorial Day Weekend .

“Sherika, she just loved life. She loved people. She loved gatherings,” said Blanch Lang.

Lang is Bowler’s older sister. She shared several pictures of the daughter, friend, and mother who she says was full of joy and who loved people.

“It was a joy to be her big sister, and I think she made a difference in the people that she was around,” said Lang.

Lang says it’s still difficult to process that Bowler is no longer alive.

“I was right there when she took her last breath,” said Lang.

“I’m still in disbelief thinking that she’ll come around or I’ll see her. It’s still unbelievable to me.”

A memorial filled with flowers and a big cross continues to grow at the gazebo in Taft. Nearly 1,500 people gathered around the gazebo over Memorial Day Weekend.

It was a family-friendly festival that turned deadly after a fight broke out.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says eight other people including a child were shot. At least one of them is stable in the hospital.

Skyler Buckner, 26, is charged with murder after turning himself in. Investigators say they found several guns and are looking for several other suspects.

“You took a life and you shot other people. Just take responsibility for what you’ve done. You were man enough to shoot, be man enough to come forward,” said Lang.

Lang says Bowler deeply loved her community, even serving on the Taft Volunteer Fire Department.

“She loved the town of Taft and wanted it to prosper,” said Lang.

She says the community has supported their family during this difficult time.

Bowler will be laid to rest on Saturday, June 11 at 10:00 a.m. at Muskogee First Assembly in Muskogee.

