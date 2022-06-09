ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

I’m a Dollar General superfan – my coupon stacking trick can get you more than 50% off DG’s clearance event

By Alice Grahns
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

DOLLAR stores are well-known for offering cheap products, but you can save even more by stacking coupons at the right time.

In fact, TikTok user Savingwithshayna has revealed it's Dollar General shoppers' "favorite time of the year" thanks to a clearance event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ydEK_0g61GOF000
Dollar General shoppers can expect extra discounts at the retailer this weekend

The self-proclaimed "CEO of FREE" shared with her 100,000 followers that shoppers can expect extra good deals on June 10, 11 and 12.

Shayna said: "You guys know what that means - we're going to get paid to shop basically".

The best part? The clearance items stack with paper and digital coupons as well as the $5 off a $25 spend on Saturdays.

According to Zayna, the event includes an additional 50% off already reduced items. These are:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4186rJ_0g61GOF000https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ja5MW_0g61GOF000
  • POG clearance (orange stickers)
  • Clearance section
  • Purple Dot (select stores)
  • Brown Dot
  • Blue Dot apparel
  • Memorial Day flowers

It will also include various personal hygiene items such as hand sanitizer and wipes.

The key tip to keep in mind is that a lot of the stuff is in the regular section, not in the clearance section, Shayna said.

It means you may need to spend a bit more time searching for the best deals, but it's worth doing.

Several items expected to be in the clearance event also have digital coupons, meaning you can save even more.

This includes Cascade Dishwasher Detergent Actionpacs for $2.85, but you can get an extra $0.50 off by using a digital coupon.

Another example is the Tide Antibacterial Fabric Spray, which usually costs $4.45 but will be available for $2.22 in the sale.

Once again, use a digital coupon and you'll only have to pay $1.22.

You can easily use Dollar General coupons on its app or by checking the website.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aSfgR_0g61GOF000https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F4t86_0g61GOF000

A couponer demonstrates how she got two free items at Walmart.

Plus, see a shopping trick at Aldi that will get you more than just your money back.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coupon#Dollar General#Stacking#Dollar#Tiktok#Free
Alina Andras

Former Walmart worker shares store secret

Every day, millions of Americans across the country shop at Walmart. Some people even state that this is their favorite place when it comes to grocery shopping. However, not so many people know about the store's policy.
SheKnows

Target Is Selling The Perfect Patio Chair For Just $24—& It Looks So Much More Expensive In Person

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re more than ready to enjoy balmy days and warm, starry nights outdoors with your nearest and dearest, you’re going to want to upgrade your patio furniture, so you have plenty of comfy patio chairs on hand no matter who’s stopping by. But if your current set is looking a little worse for wear, fear not, because you don’t have to spend a million bucks to score a durable, comfortable seat you’ll...
SHOPPING
rolling out

If you recently bought strawberries, throw them out; here’s why

If you recently bought strawberries, you need to think twice about eating them. Health officials are investigating an outbreak of hepatitis A in the United States and Canada that could possibly be linked to organic strawberries. Hepatitis A is a contagious virus that could cause liver disease and is caused by contaminated food or water.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Walmart
MySanAntonio

Walmart flashes a warning sign to the entire consumer economy

Walmart just highlighted the dark side of inflation. The world's biggest retailer on Tuesday reported profit that fell short of Wall Street expectations and downgraded its outlook for full-year earnings per share from a mid-single digit increase to a 1% decline. Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon said the bottom-line results were "unexpected" and reflect the "unusual" environment. The shares fell as much as 9%.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

Aldi Vs Walmart: Which Grocery Store Is More Affordable?

For many, Walmart is synonymous with low-cost living. The Arkansas-based retailer, founded in 1962, rose to fame in the '90s by offering the lowest prices around on everything from baking soda to bicycles (per Britannica). But as the first Walmart Supercenter approaches middle age, is the discount retailer still the low-cost wunderkind it was decades ago?
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
491K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy