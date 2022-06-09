ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lil Nas X calls out "the bigger problem of homophobia in the Black community" following BET snub

By Joy Saha
Salon
Salon
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MGFTP_0g61FxjI00

Following a now-deleted rant on Twitter last week, Lil Nas X is continuing to bash homophobia within the Black community after receiving no nominations in this year's upcoming BET Awards, which notably celebrates Black excellence across the entertainment industry.

On Tuesday, the "Montero" rapper and unapologetically queer artist publicly called out the network, which stands for Black Entertainment Television, in an unreleased diss track titled "Late To The Party."

"F**k BET! F**k BET! F**k BET!" Lil Nas lip-synced in a minute-long clip while repeatedly sticking up his middle fingers. The video, which garnered close to two million views on Twitter, further propelled his attack on the network and its supposed prejudice against queer artists of color.

Lil Nas' social media tirade began last week, when the artist addressed BET in a deleted post saying, "Thank you bet awards. An outstanding zero nominations again," alongside the brief comment, "Black excellence!" Per Deadline, he expressed similar sentiments in a subsequent post that read, "Black gay people have to fight to be seen in this world. Even when we make it to the top, mfs try to pretend we are invisible."

So far, Lil Nas has received only one BET nomination, which was back in 2020 for Best New Artist. He has not received any nominations since.

Many fans and followers questioned the rapper's recent behavior, noting that he has won more prestigious accolades in the past, including two Grammys for his 2020 hit song "Old Town Road." In a series of quote tweets, Nas reiterated that for him, it isn't about the awards but more about increasing queer, marginalized representation and visibility within the music scene.

"[T]his not over, no BET award," he wrote in a separate tweet posted on Tuesday. "[T]his is about the bigger problem of homophobia in the Black community, y'all can sit and pretend all u want but imma risk it all for us."

In another tweet, written in response to his BET snub, Lil Nas wrote, "This is my point exactly how can i get acknowledged by the most acclaimed award show in the world and then not even just 1 nomination from my own people? Is that not crazy? Am I really tripping"

Lil Nas also pointed out that fellow rapper Jack Harlow, who collaborated with him on their hit single "Industry Baby," earned a recent BET nomination for Best Male Hip Hop Artist. To be clear, Harlow, who is merely featured on the track, is also a white artist.

"Funny thing is 'Industry Baby' was the biggest song me & Jack released last year in the eligibility period but only one of us got a nomination," Lil Nas explained.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

On Wednesday, BET responded to Lil Nas' allegations in a statement to Deadline:

We love Lil Nas X. He was nominated for a Best New Artist BET Award in 2020, and we proudly showcased his extraordinary talent and creativity on the show twice: he performed "Old Town Road" with Billy Ray Cyrus at "BET Awards" 2019 and his "BET Awards" 2021 performance was a highlight of our show. No one cheered louder that night than BET.

Unfortunately, this year, he was not nominated by BET's Voting Academy, which is comprised of an esteemed group of nearly 500 entertainment professionals in the fields of music, television, film, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, influencers, and creative arts. No one from BET serves as a member of the Voting Academy.

At BET, we are passionate advocates for the wonderful diversity that exists within our community. We are committed to using all of our platforms to provide visibility and inclusion for all of the many intersections of the Black community.

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Queen Latifah Addresses Lil Nas X's Frustrations Over BET Awards Snub

Hollywood, CA – BET rolled out the nominations for its 2022 BET Awards earlier this week, which found Doja Cat and Drake leading the pack. But Lil Nas X — who released his debut album MONTERO and a controversial video for “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” in 2021 — didn’t receive a single nod.
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Why fans are upset Jack Harlow was nominated for BET Award over Lil Nas X

Nominations for the 2022 BET Awards have arrived and fans are upset a White rapper is included. Jack Harlow is a Best Male Hip Hop Artist nominee, along with Drake, Future, J. Cole, Ye, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Baby. As with any list of nominations or awards, a large group of supporters will feel slighted by the lack of acknowledgment of their favorite talents. However, the argument for Lil Nas X being nominated for just one Black Entertainment Television award over Harlow is interesting.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Lil Nas X Diss Song Over BET Nomination Snub Gets Response From BET

Click here to read the full article. “That’s What I Want,” singer and rapper Lil Nas X wanted a BET nomination for the 2022 BET Awards. After issuing a series of tweets, the entertainer released a teaser of his diss song against the network. In his shirtless car performance of the recorded track, he can be seen lip-synching: “F**k BET, f**k BET/ F**k BET, f**k BET/ Lick it on up, slurp it/ Make it sloppy, ok, ok, ok, ok/ Look at how I top sh*t/ I just put like three up on the top 10/ And I don’t need nobody/ I...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Nas
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Nas
Person
Billy Ray Cyrus
Person
Lil Nas X
Pitchfork

Nipsey Hussle Cannabis Documentary Released: Watch

Nipsey Hussle is the subject of a new documentary that’s out now. The Marathon (Cultivation) focuses on his work with his brother Samiel Asghedom, developing their Marathon OG cannabis strain. It arrives ahead of the June 18 opening of The Marathon (Collective), a cannabis retail store in Los Angeles. Watch The Marathon (Cultivation) in full via YouTube below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bet Awards#Homophobia#Racism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Hit-Boy Brings Nas Partnership Full Circle With 'Stillmatic' Freestyle

Hit-Boy and Nas are one of the most prolific partnerships in rap right now. Across three albums in two years — the Grammy-winning King’s Disease, King’s Disease II and Magic — the legendary Queensbridge rapper has found an unlikely sonic sidekick in the West Coast hitmaker, whose hard-hitting beats have helped breathe new life into the veteran MC’s career.
CELEBRITIES
BET

BET Awards 2022: Meet the Dynamic Groups in the Running for ‘Best Collaboration’ at This Year’s Ceremony

It’s officially June, which means we are just a few weeks away from culture’s biggest night. The BET Awards 2022 will be hosted by award-winning actor, writer, director, producer, and philanthropist Taraji P. Henson live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 26th at 8 pm ET. However, before we get to what’s sure to be an unforgettable night of hot performances, big wins, and winner’s speeches, check out the dynamic duos in the running for “Best Collaboration” at this year’s ceremony. Which group do you think will take home the bragging rights?
LOS ANGELES, CA
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
130K+
Followers
17K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy