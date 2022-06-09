ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Porte, IN

After years of dwindling membership, LaPorte Jaycees dissolves

By Leo Goldman, WSBT Reporter
22 WSBT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaPorte, Ind. — The LaPorte Jaycees have been a community staple for years but now they are no more. The organization is dissolving due to low recruitment and the increased burden placed on the remaining members. For 75-years, the LaPorte Jaycees have been active in the community. But...

wsbt.com

