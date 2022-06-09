ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Chapel Hill: Redevelopment on Rosemary, Porthole Alley, and More

By Andrew Stuckey
chapelboro.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDwight Bassett, Economic Development Director for Chapel Hill, spoke...

chapelboro.com

chapelboro.com

Conversations with the Mayors: Dwight Bassett Talks Economic Development

Dwight Bassett, Economic Development Director for Chapel Hill, substituted in for Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger this week. He spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Brighton McConnell on Thursday, May 9th. This is a transcript of his discussion of the development of the innovations hub and more. Listen to the full interview here.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Budgets and Apartments: Local Government Meeting Schedule, June 13-17

This series of posts will be made weekly on Chapelboro to help inform our community about local government meetings. All meeting days, locations and times may be subject to change. Check town, county, and school district websites for additional information. Budget season is beginning to wrap up for town and...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Speaking of Schools: CHCCS Board Chair Deon Timne

Chair of the Chapel Hill-Carrbor City School Board Deon Timne spoke with 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Monday, June 13th. He discussed school safety issues that will be the subject of the upcoming school board meeting. He also discussed end of school year and summer activities in CHCCS.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Orange County Announces First Chief Equity and Human Rights Officer

Orange County leadership named Dr. Shameka Fairbanks as the county’s first Chief Equity and Human Rights Officer Monday afternoon. Fairbanks previously served as Health Equity Manager for the Maryland-National Capital Parks and Planning Commission. County manager Bonnie Hammersley made Monday’s announcement. “Dr. Fairbanks is a highly accomplished professional...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Chatham Commissioners Discuss UDO, Moncure Megasite Updates

From Victoria Johnson, Chatham News + Record Staff. The Chatham County Board of Commissioners received an update about the county’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) project during its Monday work session and provided input on several key topics to jumpstart the drafting process. At the center of Monday’s talks? Agricultural...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Orange County Considering Ordinance to Push Protests Off School Property

At the Board of Orange County Commissioners’ recent business meeting, a draft ordinance was brought forth that would put regulations around where public protests could be staged near school grounds. Orange County School campuses have been the sites of several demonstrations over the past year. Groups, including some members...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

43rd Annual EnoFest Returns in 2022 with ‘Full Immersive Experience’

Now in its 43rd year, the annual EnoFest is returning to Durham for a “full immersive experience” in 2022. Organized by the Eno River Association, EnoFest is held at West Point on the Eno City Park in Durham, this year on Saturday, July 2, and Monday, July 4! The locally beloved music festival will feature art installations, live music across multiple stages, a juried craft show, local artisans, and plenty of food and drink options — including the signature Beer Garden — across both days.
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Hometown Hero: Jared Greenlee

This week’s Hometown Hero, presented by Hendrick Southpoint, is Orange County Sheriff’s deputy John Greenlee, recently honored as North Carolina Deputy of the Year by Mothers Against Drunk Driving!. Greenlee is this week’s Hometown Hero for his dedication to making the community — and the roads that allow...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Two New Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Coming to Chatham County

Chatham County is installing two new electric vehicle charging stations in Siler City and Pittsboro, the county government announced Monday afternoon. The installation of the stations comes with the aid of two 2021 grants from the State of North Carolina and the Volkswagen Settlement Fund. One of the stations, which...
chapelboro.com

Orange County Man Wins $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize

Eduardo Cervantes Garcia of Chapel Hill won a prize of $100,000 from a $20 scratch-off ticket, the North Carolina Education Lottery announced Monday. The lottery shared a release saying Cervantes Garcia bought the ticket from Family Fare on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Chapel Hill and collected his prize on Friday. After required state and federal taxes, Cervantes Garcia will take home $71,016.
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Making a Splash: 5 Swimming Myths, Debunked

To learn more about Goldfish Swim School, visit their website and follow along on their Instagram page. Tune in to “Making a Splash” on the first Friday afternoon of each month with Brighton McConnell and a member of the Goldfish team!. Welcome to “Making a Splash” with Goldfish...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
chapelboro.com

Structure Fire in Carrboro Displaces 17 Residents, Injures 1

Fire officials in Carrboro are investigating the cause of an apartment fire on Saturday night that left one resident injured and 17 displaced. The fire occurred at 101 Rock Haven Road, not far from Carrboro High School. Crews responded shortly after 8 p.m. to find heavy smoke and flames emerging from a 14-unit apartment building.
CARRBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

Glenn’s Notebook: ECU’s Wild Weekend

While North Carolina’s sweep at the hands of Arkansas at the NCAA Baseball Super Regional in Chapel Hill sent a lot of Tar Heels home disappointed Sunday night, there may have been an even greater sense of devastation about 100 miles away in Greenville, N.C. The East Carolina baseball...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Bats Left Frustrated as UNC Baseball Drops Game 1 of Super Regional

Carolina will face elimination once again Sunday afternoon, as the Diamond Heels dropped Game 1 of their Super Regional series with Arkansas Saturday, 4-1. “Unbelievable game, unbelievable atmosphere,” UNC head coach Scott Forbes said of the sellout Boshamer Stadium crowd. “Proud of our fans. Proud of the support we have. Happy for our guys that they have that support.”
CHAPEL HILL, NC

