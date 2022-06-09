Chapel Hill: Redevelopment on Rosemary, Porthole Alley, and More

Now in its 43rd year, the annual EnoFest is returning to Durham for a “full immersive experience” in 2022. Organized by the Eno River Association, EnoFest is held at West Point on the Eno City Park in Durham, this year on Saturday, July 2, and Monday, July 4! The locally beloved music festival will feature art installations, live music across multiple stages, a juried craft show, local artisans, and plenty of food and drink options — including the signature Beer Garden — across both days.

DURHAM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO