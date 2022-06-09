IGHSAU Rankings (6/9): Lo-Ma, Twin Cedars, Exira-EHK join

(Des Moines, IA) -- An attorney for the Iowa Utilities Board says the staff is reviewing several items in Carbon Solutions’ proposal to construct approximately 681 miles of pipeline through Iowa to carry liquified carbon dioxide. A couple of people spoke during the public comment period of the I-U-B meeting about pipeline concerns. Cynthia Hansen of Shelby County testified that landowners are being harassed by land agents “who are showing up multiple times when they’ve already been told know that the landowner is not interested in signing for voluntary easements.” Hansen also said surveyors are showing up on private property without notice. I-U-B chair Geri Huser (Jerry HYOO-ser) told Hansen that landowners have the right to file comments if there are situations “they believe are outside the statutory framework for proceeding of this type.”

