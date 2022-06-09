ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, IA

IGHSAU Rankings (6/9): Lo-Ma, Twin Cedars, Exira-EHK join

By Trevor Maeder
kmaland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KMAland) -- Twin Cedars, Exira-EHK and Logan-Magnolia are in while Martensdale-St. Marys, Creston and Sergeant Bluff-Luton moved up...

www.kmaland.com

Comments / 0

Related
kmaland.com

F-M hires Malcom, Sudmann as Co-ADs

(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills has hired Tracy Malcom and Taylor Sudmann as co-athletic directors. Malcom and Sudmann replace DJ Erkenbrack and Greg Ernster, who recently resigned from their positions. Malcom and Sudmann's hirings are pending board approval. Malcom was also hired as an assistant volleyball coach.
FREMONT, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa State gains in-state 2023 commit

(Ames) -- Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn’s Kooper Ebel has committed to Iowa State. Ebel – a three-star commit – chose the Cyclones over offers from Illinois State, Iowa, Nebraska and Northern Iowa. Ebel played quarterback and linebacker last year but is expected to play linebacker at the college level. He...
AMES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Creston, IA
Creston, IA
Sports
Creston, IA
Education
Local
Iowa Education
Local
Iowa Sports
kmaland.com

Former Roosevelt star Patton commits to Iowa State

(Ames) -- The Iowa State football program landed a 2023 in-state commitment from Jamison Patton on Monday. Patton played at Roosevelt last season, but transferred to Ankeny this season. He chose the Cyclones over offers form Nebraska, Iowa, UCLA and Georgia Tech as an athlete. Patton threw for 1,278 yards...
AMES, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa gains commitment from P Young

(Iowa City) -- The Iowa baseball program received a commitment from pitcher Jack Young on Monday. Young comes to Iowa City from Parkland College. Young tossed 28 2/3 innings last season with a 5.97 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings.
IOWA CITY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, June 14th, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) -- An attorney for the Iowa Utilities Board says the staff is reviewing several items in Carbon Solutions’ proposal to construct approximately 681 miles of pipeline through Iowa to carry liquified carbon dioxide. A couple of people spoke during the public comment period of the I-U-B meeting about pipeline concerns. Cynthia Hansen of Shelby County testified that landowners are being harassed by land agents “who are showing up multiple times when they’ve already been told know that the landowner is not interested in signing for voluntary easements.” Hansen also said surveyors are showing up on private property without notice. I-U-B chair Geri Huser (Jerry HYOO-ser) told Hansen that landowners have the right to file comments if there are situations “they believe are outside the statutory framework for proceeding of this type.”
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

2023 RB Raphael commits to Iowa

(Iowa City) -- Running back Kendrick Raphael has committed to Iowa. The four-star 2023 commit chose the Hawkeyes over offers from North Carolina State, Appalachian State, Boston College and Buffalo. Raphael is the 11th commit to the Hawkeyes’ 2023 class.
IOWA CITY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Lo Ma#Logan Magnolia#Martensdale St#Kmaland
kmaland.com

Former KU QB Hawley to play basketball at ISU

(Ames) -- Former Kansas quarterback Conrad Hawley has committed to play basketball at Iowa State. Hawley committed to the Jayhawks in 2021 but did not appear in any games. Hawley played high school basketball at Raymore Peculiar High School. He is the sixth new transfer to Iowa State's roster this...
AMES, IA
kmaland.com

Frank Howell, 52, Lamoni

Location:The Shaw Center at Graceland University, Lamoni. Notes:A second celebration of life service will take place July 1, 2022 at 2 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Cedar Rapids.
LAMONI, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
kmaland.com

Tornado Watch in effect for parts of SE Nebraska, NW Missouri until 10 p.m.

(KMAland) -- The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the majority of KMAland including southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska, and northwest Missouri until 10.p.m. Nebraska Counties. NEMAHA-RICHARDSON. Missouri Counties. ANDREW-ATCHISON-BUCHANAN-CLINTON-DEKALB-GENTRY-HOLT-NODAWAY-WORTH. * PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE... A COUPLE TORNADOES POSSIBLE. SCATTERED LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO...
NEBRASKA STATE
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Monday, June 13th, 2022

(Pleasant Hill, MO) -- The heat is on in Missouri this week. The National Weather Service in Kansas City/Pleasant Hill has issued a heat advisory through Wednesday night. Meteorologist Brett Williams says high temperatures could reach 100 degrees today (Monday) in several parts of the state, and adds the overnight periods are “not really going to get very cool.” The Cape Girardeau area down into the Bootheel is under an excessive heat warning. Williams recommends getting things done outdoors in the morning or at night to avoid the heat of the day. He says folks working outside should wear light clothing, take plenty of breaks and drinks lot of water.
MISSOURI STATE
kmaland.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson cos. until 5:30 p.m.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... JOHNSON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... SOUTHWESTERN NEMAHA COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... NORTHWESTERN RICHARDSON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... NORTHERN PAWNEE COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN NEBRASKA... * UNTIL 530 PM CDT. * AT 437 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM...
NEMAHA COUNTY, NE
kmaland.com

2022 Wisconsin Dairy Breakfasts

Wisconsin dairy breakfasts are being planned to celebrate June Dairy Month. Agri-View will publish a calendar weekly in print, as well as online, with updates as we receive them. Email agriview@madison.com with breakfast information including time and date, location with street address, what will be included, and a contact website, email or phone number to learn more information. Visit bit.ly/2022dairy to see an interactive map.
WISCONSIN STATE
kmaland.com

Creston native, 'Twin Peaks' singer, dead at 65

(Undated) -- A Union County native who performed the haunting theme from a 1990's TV show died over the weekend. Julee Cruise, whose singing, songwriting and acting careers spanned four decades, died Friday of a reported suicide in Pittsfield, Massachusetts at the age of 65. Born in Creston in 1956, Cruise studied the French horn at Drake University, and performed as a singer and actress in Minneapolis with the Children's Theater Company. She later moved to New York City to appear in stage productions. In 1990, producer David Lynch selected her to perform the song, "Falling"--the theme song from hit TV series, "Twin Peaks." Earning a gold record, the song reached number 11 on the Billboard modern charts. Cruise also appeared as a singer on the program--a role she repeated in the 1992 TV sequel: "Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me," and in "Twin Peaks: the Return" in 2017.
CRESTON, IA
kmaland.com

Governor issues Union County disaster declaration

(Creston) -- State assistance is on the way to Union County following last week's severe storms. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Monday issued a disaster proclamation for the county in the wake of severe weather June 7. High winds and perhaps a tornado roared through areas in and around Creston last Tuesday night, causing widespread wind damage and some structure damage. Union County Emergency Management Coordinator Jo Ann Duckworth compared the damage to that from another infamous storm a decade ago in a recent interview with KMA News.
kmaland.com

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Nodaway, Gentry, Andrew, and Dekalb cos. until 9:30 p.m.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PLEASANT HILL HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... SOUTHWESTERN GENTRY COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN MISSOURI... SOUTHEASTERN NODAWAY COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN MISSOURI... NORTHEASTERN ANDREW COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN MISSOURI... NORTHWESTERN DEKALB COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN MISSOURI... * UNTIL 930 PM CDT. * AT 856 PM CDT, A...
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy