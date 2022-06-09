Adams on How Rodgers’s Future Impacted Decision to Leave Packers

The five-time Pro Bowler: “It just wasn’t really a point in my career that I was willing to sacrifice Aaron not being there [Green Bay] after a year or two.”

Davante Adams relished his opportunity to play with the Packers and to make memories with quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

When the 2022 NFL season begins, the five-time Pro Bowler will be roaming through the Raiders’ offense and hauling in receptions from his college signal caller and Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr.

However, Adams’s new home does not diminish his relationship with Rodgers. In fact, on Thursday, Adams confirmed Rodgers’s statements from Tuesday that the two talked extensively about the quarterback’s future and Rodgers’s “duration” in Green Bay. Adams, who grew up a Raiders’ fan, said those conversations are what helped him make the decisions about his future, citing the uncertainty of Rodgers’s future with the franchise in a couple of years.

“…I’ve got aspirations of doing really big things and being remembered,” Adams told reporters in Las Vegas . “…It just wasn’t really a point in my career that I was willing to sacrifice Aaron [Rodgers] not being there after a year or two. So my decision was to be here [Las Vegas] and he respected that.”

The Redwood, Calif., native also wanted to move closer to home to potentially play more games in front of his family and that his grandparents could watch him play in person, something they were unable to do during his time in Green Bay.

Rodgers told ESPN’s Rob Demovsky that he plans to end his career in Green Bay but is taking his remaining length of time in the NFL on a “year by year” perspective. That came five days after the four-time MVP said he thinks about retirement “all the time.”

While Rodgers’s future seems strong in Green Bay, the Rodgers-Adams connection on the field is done. However, the two will remain friends.

The Packers traded Adams in March , allowing the wideout to earn a new contract with Las Vegas worth $141.25 million over five years and becoming the NFL’s highest-paid wide receiver.

Last season, Adams recorded 123 receptions and 11 touchdowns while Rodgers threw for 4,115 yards and 37 touchdowns in 16 games.

