ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

‘When you get to heaven, make sure you play with all those children’: FOX8 reporter reflects on loss of beloved pet

By Steve Doyle
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Wl5Q_0g61F0B200

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – This morning, before I left for work, I picked up Shelby, our longtime family dog, held her to my chest and said, “When you get to heaven, make sure you play with all those children. They need you.”

I said a few other similar sentiments, hugged her frail and failing body very tight, handed her off and wiped the tears. It was the last conversation I would have with her. She was laid to rest a few hours later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dcAxv_0g61F0B200
Shelby the Schnoodle as captured in a painting by Jeanne Kemper.

Shelby was a Schnoodle – half poodle, half schnauzer – who was approaching 18 years old. She had been wandering around blindly for months now, leading the life of dementia and lost senses but dispensing her constant stream of affection.

She recently had stopped eating and had dwindled to five or so pounds. You felt her skin and her bones and her warm licks. There wasn’t much left of her, but she was all heart. Her heart was huge.

You have to understand that I’m not good at this, that I don’t see relationships with pets like a lot of you. I grew up on a farm, where the animals were often antagonists and the source of frustration. Only a few got inside me.

There was Socks, the black-and-white cat I raised from a kitten until the morning on my way to school when I found her lying nearly dead on the country road beside our house. I moved her to a comfortable place, and my dad buried her after school that day.

There was Taffy the mixed-breed mutt who wandered up one day and remained at a neighbor’s house when I went off to college and my parents moved off the farm. He would be no city dog.

Do you know about FOX8’s Pet of the Week? Please help us find homes for these sweathearts!

There had been numerous dogs and cats around. Some new stray always was being “dropped” near the house where three little boys live. They came and went. A hound named Ricky loved to ride in cars, and he hung around until someone stopped on the road one day and asked him to hop in while he was following my brother on the tractor and wagon to the field.

Sox had more kittens than I could count, and she would have them all over the house and yard and out buildings. My mom once found a few under her bed. We didn’t know how she got inside.

My grandfather (who lived just up the road) had hunting dogs and a shepherd dog, both of which he contained from “interacting” with the mongrels.

But that was about it for my animal relationships. I was too busy for them. They definitely were supposed to live outside and to take care of themselves.

But Shelby was different. She slept in a kennel, indoors, and she didn’t chew on stuff or destroy anything except squeaky toys. She just sort of wormed her way past my barriers and got close. There was nothing about her not to like – well, except for accidents.

She was never very large, but she always had big energy. She was supposed to be hypoallergenic and not shed. I can’t say much about the allergies, but she flat could turn black pants nearly white with her hair. She might lick you to death, though.

There have been other pets – more dogs, cats, horses, a rabbit and even a Guinea pig – but Shelby remained, outlasting all but a few. We thought a few years ago that Shelby wasn’t going to be around much longer. How many dogs get past 15, after all? But she hung in there, despite congestive heart disease and some sort of growth on her abdomen. The docs said she had the bloodwork of a puppy.

When we thought she was about to pass, a cousin of mine who has remarkable artistic talents heard about her and conspired to paint an oil portrait that arrived as a surprise in the mail and is mounted on the wall in a place of reverence. Shelby may have gone to rest, but her presence remains.

A couple of years after Shelby’s arrival, she was joined by her half-sister, a robust bundle of energy named Scout. You can only imagine how Scout, the tomboy, and Shelby, the lady, would wrestle around on the floor in sisterly love.

But Scout got sick, and in December 2012, she, too, had to go to sleep. Scout was buried under an apple tree in the backyard of a former family farm.

She had taken sick quickly, dead and gone in a week. It was the same week that 20 elementary school students were murdered by a deranged gunman at Sandy Hook, Connecticut . At the time, I wrote that God needed Scout as a new playmate for those children.

Now there are 17 children from Uvalde, Texas , lost to yet another idiot with an assault rifle, and through that tragedy, I take small solace: God again needed a new playmate in heaven, and Shelby the Schnoodle has arrived.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 2

Related
My Fox 8

Do you need some cuddles from a sweet pup in your life?

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — This sweet little girl is ready to find a cuddly forever home!. Renea is an 8-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier mix who loves to cuddle and gets along with people, children and other dogs. She even went on a weekend getaway with a foster and the foster said she did just wonderfully!
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

What do you do if you see a dog alone in a hot car?

(WGHP) — The temperatures are climbing as we get closer and closer to summer, and officials are reminding people to not leave their pets in the car during the heat. Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office issued a reminder to the community that leaving a pet in a car, even for just a few minutes, can be […]
WFMY NEWS2

Take these things out of your hot car right now!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kids and pets should never be left in a car. Not even with the windows down and in the shade. A study published in Pediatrics found when a car window is closed, temperatures rise about 3.4° per minute. With the windows rolled down eight inches, the temperature still rose 3.1° a minute.
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Shelby, NC
Greensboro, NC
Pets & Animals
State
Connecticut State
Greensboro, NC
Lifestyle
wfmynews2.com

My 2 Cents: My grandfather's brilliant advice about looking in the mirror

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This one is gonna be hard to get through. Last week I lost my grandfather, my domino sparring partner and the best fishing buddy a guy for ask for. That last picture speaks a thousand words doesn’t it. Let’s just say I was not a particularly fit child. The kids on the playground went from calling me Ben Briscoe to Ben Crisco like the lard.
GREENSBORO, NC
rumble.com

How to Keep the Kitty on the Porch

Occurred on June 9, 2022 / Reidsville, North Carolina, USA. Info from Licensor: "My cat likes to eat grass but she throws it up so I figured out that I could attach a wooden spoon to her harness to prevent her from leaving the porch. Also my husky can be seen investigating in the video."
REIDSVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

What A Day of Swimming at Carrigan Farms in North Carolina Looks Like

This past weekend my significant other, our friend, and I decided to visit Carrigan Farms and experience their swimming quarry. After you read my full review, you are going to want to visit this Summer for some must-needed fun. About the Quarry. Carrigan Farms Swimming Quarry is only thirty minutes...
MOORESVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Get To Heaven#White Cat#Guinea Pig#Taffy
FOX8 News

Triad summer camps changing plans as temperatures rise

ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Temperatures in the mid to upper 90s in early June have created some problems and areas of adjustment for Triad summer camps which kicked off their 11-week camp programs with limited outside activities for children.   Weather forecasts predict temperatures to reach close to triple digits this week, which is earlier than […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Pets
WFMY NEWS2

2 people found dead in Davidson County home

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Davidson County sheriff's officials said two people were found dead in a home on Sunday. Deputies responded to a house on Old Mill Farm Road in the Reedy Creek community shortly before 11 a.m. Officials found a man and woman dead inside the home. They did not say how the man and woman died.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Family of 5 loses home to fire in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cabarrus County home is a complete loss after flames tore through it on Sunday. The Fire Marshall’s Office says the call came in at 5:19 p.m. Sunday for the home on Guildbrook Road in western Cabarrus County. By the time fire crews arrived seven minutes later, the flames had taken over 30% of the home.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Hillsborough cops seek help in Walmart ‘incident’

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Police are asking for help identifying three people following what investigators said was an “incident” at the Walmart in Hillsborough. The Hillsborough Police Department posted images to Facebook early Monday of three individuals and a car. Police said the individuals are likely connected...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
40K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy