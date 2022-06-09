ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Juneteenth 2022 events around metro Detroit

By Alisha Dixon
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oUDnb_0g61EtEb00

The Juneteenth National Independence Day Act was signed into law on June 17, 2021 by President Joe Biden, making Juneteenth a federally-recognized holiday in the United States.

Juneteenth is the oldest national celebration of the ending of slavery in the United States. For millions of African Americans, the holiday is a time to celebrate freedom, legacy and achievements earned in the more than 400 years since the start of chattel slavery.

The Emancipation Proclamation , signed into law on January 1, 1983 by President Abraham Lincoln, declared "that all persons held as slaves" within the rebellious states "are, and henceforward shall be free." The document, however, only applied to states that had not seceded from the Union making the law exempt in Confederate states, including enslaved African Americans in some Confederate territories, like Galveston, Texas.

On June 19, 1865, more than two-years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, and as the country faced the third year of the Civil War, Union Army Commander Gordon Granger issued General Order No. 3 , informing the people of Texas that all enslaved people were free. June 19, the day Granger and more than 2,000 of his troops arrived in Galveston was named Juneteenth, a combination of June and 19th, marking the first day slavery was abolished for all.

In commemoration of the 157th anniversary of Juneteenth, here is a list of events throughout metro Detroit. If you have any additional events you'd like to add, please email news@wxyz.com .

Dearborn
2nd Annual Juneteenth Mobility Stroll and Roll
June 16-18
City Hall Artspace
13615 Michigan Avenue, Dearborn, MI 48126

Dearborn Heights Juneteenth Festival
June 19 - 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm
Richard A. Young Recreation Center
5400 McKinley Street, Dearborn Heights, MI 48125

Detroit
Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History - Juneteenth Jubilee Freedom Weekend
June 18-19
Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History
315 East Warren Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
Note: Due to precautions surrounding COVID-19, The Wright will be offering both online and in-person events, including presentations that span a range of topics and activities.

Detroit/Downriver A. Philip Randolph Institute - 2022 Juneteenth Celebration
June 18 - 9:00 am to 3:00 pm
UAW local 600
10550 Dix Avenue, Dearborn, MI, 48120

Juneteenth Celebration
Jun 19-20
Artist Village Detroit, 17336 Lahser Road, Detroit, United States

Juneteenth Celebration Community Give Back Party
June 18th - 12:00pm to 3:00pm
Wesley Chapel
1807 Concord Detroit, MI 48207

Juneteenth Community Pancake Breakfast
June 18 - 9:00 am - noon
Oak Grove AME Church
19801 Cherrylawn, Detroit, MI 48221

Juneteenth Detroit Festival
June 11-20
*Various locations throughout metro Detroit. Please check https://www.juneteenthindetroit.com/events/ for details.

Juneteenth Freedom Fest
June 19 - 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm
Eastern Market Shed 5
2810 Russell Street Detroit, MI 48207

Wayne State University Juneteenth Opening Celebration
Jun 13 - 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm
5221 Gullen Mall, Detroit, MI 48202

Farmington Hills
Farmington Area Juneteenth Celebration
June 17-19
Nardin Park United Methodist
29887 W. Eleven Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI

Ferndale
Juneteenth Datenight
June 19 - 6:00 pm to 8:30 pm
Painting With A Twist
200 West 9 Mile Rd, Ferndale, MI 48220

Inkster
Juneteenth event hosted by Weslyn Bennett Foundation
June 18 - noon to 2:00 pm
Leanna Hicks Public Library in
2500 Hamlin Drive, Inkster, MI 48141

Madison Heights
Madison Heights Juneteenth Celebration
June 18 - noon to 6:00 pm
Madison Heights Civic Center
360 W 13 Mile Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071

Royal Oak
Royal Oak Juneteenth Celebration
June 19 - 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Centennial Commons
Troy and Third Streets, Royal Oak, MI 48067

Comments / 0

Related
michiganchronicle.com

Detroit HBCU Reopens After 10 Years

Dr. D’Wayne Edwards, left, and students of Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design, right. Photo courtesy of College for Creative Studies and Pensole Lewis College. The first-ever reopening of an HBCU located in Detroit took place this past spring and it’s celebrating its inaugural class this semester, The Detroit News reported.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Thousands celebrate Motor City Pride in downtown Detroit on Saturday

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thousands gathered at Hart Plaza for Motor City Pride on Saturday. Over 40,000 people attended in celebration at Michigan's largest pride event. "Coming here was amazing… beautiful energy. I love it I had fun I got a lot of merchandise." Attendees decked out everything...
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Restaurant is No. 1 for Best Middle Eastern Food

It’s really hard to beat Middle Eastern food that’s from Michigan. Of course, Dearborn has some great choices, as does the rest of the state. Going to Michigan State University, I was lucky to have places like Woody’s Oasis and The Sultan’s available for my Middle Eastern food cravings.
MICHIGAN STATE
chevydetroit.com

Woodward Ave: Detroit’s Burger Run

There are certain foods that are unequivocally Detroit: coneys, square pizza. Few would be quick to suggest that burgers hold similar status in the hearts and minds of the community. But here’s a secret: Woodward Avenue – Metro Detroit’s primary thoroughfare since the city’s founding, is home to multiple restaurants...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
City
Ferndale, MI
City
Detroit, MI
City
Dearborn, MI
City
Inkster, MI
State
Texas State
City
Farmington Hills, MI
City
Madison Heights, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Dearborn, MI
Government
City
Dearborn Heights, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abraham Lincoln
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Weather: Where It Will Feel Like 100 Degrees This Week

The summer months are here, and boy, does it feel like it. This week is shaping up to be one of the hottest on record, with this Wednesday (June 15) possibly bringing record-breaking heat to many areas of Michigan. “Heat and Humidity will build next week with record highs in...
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Report: Metro Detroit Housing Prices and Supply Rise in May

According to the May 2022 regional housing report from RE/MAX of Southeastern Michigan in Troy, housing supplies increased for the first time in months and homes in the metro Detroit area continue selling at a quick pace and at higher prices. Home sale totals in May fell overall, dropping 6.8...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Part of Detroit street collapse blamed on Howe bridge construction

Detroit — A section of West Ford Street that collapsed last week during construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project will reopen on Tuesday, a Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority official said Monday. The 100-foot-long section of road, located between West Fort and Calvary streets, collapsed while construction crews were...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Two Metro Detroit brothers flying high after airport design competition

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – Two local brothers displayed their engineering skills in a global design competition. Their work was inspiring and may have you looking at airports in a whole new way. The Akinyemi brothers of Northville won high honors with their teams at the 2022 FAA airport design challenge....
NORTHVILLE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Detroit#Michigan Avenue#Juneteenth Celebration#African Americans#Confederate#Union Army
Crain's Detroit Business

Street collapse near Gordie Howe Bridge project in Detroit under investigation

Authorities are investigating what caused part of a street in Detroit to cave in near construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge. The collapse occurred June 5 on W. Fort Street near Cavalry Street, said Tara Carson, communications director for the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority. West Fort Street is closed in both directions between Livernois and Campbell.
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Soul 2 Go Restaurant on Detroit’s East Side Celebrates Grand Opening

Soul 2 Go, a carry out restaurant made for quick, efficient, and convenient soul food, celebrated its Eastside grand opening on June 9th. The Detroit Economic Growth Corporation and Deputy Mayor Todd Bettison announced that the Motor City Match (MCM) Round 9 awardee received a $35,000 cash grant to help open the carry-out restaurant. The restaurant located at 9900 Whittier in Detroit, offers a variety of soulful carry-out options in a family-friendly environment.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Detroit

Woman From Macomb County Wins $277K Fantasy 5 Jackpot

(CBS DETROIT) – A woman from Macomb County screamed at the top of her lungs after she found out she won $277,012 from the Michigan Lottery. The 28-year-old player matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the May 31 drawing to win the prize: 06-09-16-26-39. The 28-year-old player matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the May 31 drawing to win the prize: 06-09-16-26-39. | Credit: Michigan Lottery She purchased the ticket at Smokers House Shop, located at 26193 West 6 Mile Road in Redford. “I recently started playing Fantasy 5 and this was the fifth ticket I’d ever purchased for the game,” said the lucky player. “I checked the winning numbers online the morning after the drawing and when I realized I’d won the jackpot, I started screaming at the top of my lungs. Winning is such a blessing!” The player visited the Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim her prize, and with her winnings she plans to buy a new home. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

26 Michigan flood and emergency home repair programs available for residents

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Michigan's season of extreme weather is starting to kick into gear, including threats of record-setting heat striking Southeast Michigan this week. There is also potential for severe storms Monday night arriving around 7 p.m. Severe storms mean powerful wind gusts and potential for heavy rainfall in...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar June 12 and beyond

• Summer Sports and Enrichment June 20-Aug. 20, activities for youth, including golf, flag football, basketball and dance, City of Pontiac Parks and Recreation, pontiacrecreation.recdesk.com/Community/Home. Charitable activities/Fundraisers. • Gleaners Community Food Bank food distribution event is at the Oakland County Farmers Market, 9-11 a.m. June 15, while supplies last, for...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy