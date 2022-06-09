ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

15th annual Westex Connect Fireworks Spectacular taking place in Abilene July 3

By Erica Garner
 4 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – The 15th annual Westex Connect Fireworks Spectacular is set to take place in Abilene Sunday, July 3.

A full schedule of events is lined up for the show, starting at 4:00 p.m. and ending at 11:00 p.m. at the Abilene Zoo’s Festival Gardens on Zoo Lane.

Tickets are currently on sale for $12 each for children and $25 each for adults. There are also options to purchase VIP parking and cooler passes.

Events will take place as follows:

  • VIP Parking & Access to Festival Gardens Opens at 4 PM
  • Admission to the Abilene Zoo from 4-9PM (last admission at 8PM)
  • Giraffe Feeding Experience, Zoo Train Ride, and Carousel Ride at the Abilene Zoo
  • Dyess Honor Guard presents the US Flag at 6PM
  • Followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, National Anthem & Prayer
  • Sharon’s BBQ Dinner served 6 PM – 8 PM
  • LIVE Music presented by “Guys with Guitars” Tony Barker, Randy Beal & Chris Crisp  from 6 – 8 PM
  • Big Country 1 Flyover at 8 PM
  • A performance by the Ariel Hutchins Band 8 PM – 9:30 PM
  • Music & Fireworks Simulcast on 101.7 FM The Raider
  • Children’s Fireworks Show at 9:30 PM
    • *Children’s Ticket Required for Interactive Entrance (limited to first 100 children)*
    • Children 3 to 10 years only for Show—Must be Accompanied by Parent/Guardian
  • WesTex Connect’s Fireworks Spectacular at 10 PM

All events, including the dinner, music, and fireworks show, are included in the price of admission.

More information can be found on the Abilene Zoo’s website .

